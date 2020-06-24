New leadership, commitment improve services at IHS facilities

The Indian Health Service has made significant changes to improve the quality of health care we deliver to our patients. These improvements have resulted in the Pine Ridge IHS Hospital earning The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with performance standards.
The hospital has also achieved “deemed” accreditation status with the Medicare program. This means the hospital can now be reimbursed by Medicare for services provided to eligible patients. This is an important source of revenue to support continued quality improvement efforts.
These achievements have required significant changes since the hospital was terminated from the Medicare program in 2017. These include new leadership at the IHS Area Office in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and at the hospital; development of new Quality Programs at the IHS headquarters, area office, and service unit; revised Governing Body structure to enhance oversight and collaboration; new infection control measures; increased standards for medical provider credentialing; enhanced staffing levels in the emergency department; and more. These improvements also resulted in the Rosebud IHS Hospital receiving accreditation by The Joint Commission in December.
Together, these changes demonstrate our commitment to providing quality, comprehensive health care to our patients. These are fundamental improvements to the way we do things, and are intended to ensure the improvements are sustained.
Last year, the IHS established the Office of Quality, which has made significant strides in addressing priority areas including implementing credentialing and privileging software and, for the first time, hiring an IHS credentialing program manager at headquarters.
The IHS also has a new reporting and tracking system for adverse events, and we are aligning quality standards and measures across the agency. The Office of Quality supports IHS hospitals and health centers by providing resources and tools for quality assurance and improvement to attain and maintain compliance with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services regulations and accreditation standards.
The IHS has taken significant steps to make a difference in the Pine Ridge Hospital and across IHS, focusing on three key areas:
Commitment to quality leadership - We have made leadership changes at the Area Office and the hospital and we have increased requirements for medical staff credentialing and education of our staff on quality standards.
Infusing quality health care into everything we do - IHS has implemented new programs to build quality improvement capacity, such as educating staff on quality improvement science and methods and their application, and the implementation of nearly 100 quality improvement projects across the IHS.
Improving collaboration and communication between the facility, area, and headquarters – We have implemented new checks and balances to ensure any new issues that arise are addressed promptly. We have also hired a credentialing program manager at IHS headquarters to facilitate the hiring of qualified providers across the agency to ensure patient safety.
Moving forward, the agency will continue to partner closely with tribal leaders and health care stakeholders in the Great Plains Area to sustain improvements and expand access to quality care for patients at Pine Ridge Hospital.
Jonathan Merrell, RN, BSN, MBA, is the IHS Deputy Director for Quality Health Care.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!