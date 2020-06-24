New leadership, commitment improve services at IHS facilities

Last year, the IHS established the Office of Quality, which has made significant strides in addressing priority areas including implementing credentialing and privileging software and, for the first time, hiring an IHS credentialing program manager at headquarters.

The IHS also has a new reporting and tracking system for adverse events, and we are aligning quality standards and measures across the agency. The Office of Quality supports IHS hospitals and health centers by providing resources and tools for quality assurance and improvement to attain and maintain compliance with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services regulations and accreditation standards.

The IHS has taken significant steps to make a difference in the Pine Ridge Hospital and across IHS, focusing on three key areas:

Commitment to quality leadership - We have made leadership changes at the Area Office and the hospital and we have increased requirements for medical staff credentialing and education of our staff on quality standards.

Infusing quality health care into everything we do - IHS has implemented new programs to build quality improvement capacity, such as educating staff on quality improvement science and methods and their application, and the implementation of nearly 100 quality improvement projects across the IHS.