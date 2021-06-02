New officers join Chadron PD

Chadron City Council saw the swearing in of new Chadron Police Officer Seth Orsborn in May.
Orsborn’s interest in law enforcement began his first semester of college. “My cousin is a law enforcement officer in Eugene, Oregon,” he said. “He told me that he believed I would not only enjoy law enforcement, but succeed in it as well. Going in to college, my major was in business, but he told me to sign up for an Intro to Criminal Justice class in which I did. I changed my major to Criminal Justice the second week of college and haven’t change my mind since.
Born in the northern Seattle area of Washington, Orsborn spent most of his life in Colorado. He attended high school located in Broomfield, Colorado, and his parents and sister still live there.
“I come from a very positive family. My father is a pastor in Colorado and my mother is a billing supervisor for SCL Health. I have some college experience, in which I will be completing during my time here in Chadron at CSC.”
As to his favorite parts of the job, Orsborn enjoys being able to get criminals off the streets. “We recently had a big case regarding an incident that occurred at the college in which we were able to get the guy in jail. It felt good knowing that I had a part in making sure he doesn’t have the opportunity to harm citizens. Another one of my favorite parts of the job have been being able to build a positive relationship with the Chadron community. From every traffic stop, to a little kid coming up to give me a fist bump. I enjoy being able to be a positive influence for the law abiding citizens of this city.
“One of the things that have surprised me so far is how family oriented the city is with us, and how family orientated we are together as a department. Growing up in bigger areas with more people, our profession isn’t always appreciated by everyone. I was surprised to see how supportive and thankful the people of Chadron are of us. I was also surprised to see how well our department works together while still having great friendships both during and after work.”
Orsborn would like to focus to get drugs off the streets and also protect citizens from being injured by intoxicated drivers. “I am looking forward to getting DUI [arrests] so that I can personally make the streets of Chadron a safer place.”
Orsborn also spoke highly of the supervisory team. “Each supervisor has great leadership qualities and have been able to give me knowledge about the job in their own unique way. They have created a good work environment that I look forward to being a part of. Chief Hickstein has also been a great leader for not only myself, but the whole department as a whole and I look forward to having him as our chief for many years to come.”
Also joining the force is Officer Gideon Fink, whose father was also in law enforcement. Adopted from Guatemala, Fink grew up in southwest Nebraska. Both his parents have Master’s degrees, and his brother is a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force.
So far, his favorite parts about being a police officer is the interactions with the college and community He was also surprised with how much support the community shows the department, “not only writing thoughtful letters to officers but also all the smiles and kind comments about the Chadron Police Department.” He’s hopeful to be able to work some bike patrol and possibly become a College Resource Officer.