New officers join Chadron PD

Chadron City Council saw the swearing in of new Chadron Police Officer Seth Orsborn in May.

Orsborn’s interest in law enforcement began his first semester of college. “My cousin is a law enforcement officer in Eugene, Oregon,” he said. “He told me that he believed I would not only enjoy law enforcement, but succeed in it as well. Going in to college, my major was in business, but he told me to sign up for an Intro to Criminal Justice class in which I did. I changed my major to Criminal Justice the second week of college and haven’t change my mind since.

Born in the northern Seattle area of Washington, Orsborn spent most of his life in Colorado. He attended high school located in Broomfield, Colorado, and his parents and sister still live there.

“I come from a very positive family. My father is a pastor in Colorado and my mother is a billing supervisor for SCL Health. I have some college experience, in which I will be completing during my time here in Chadron at CSC.”