Rapid City Police Department’s new southwest precinct is nearly completed at Sheridan Lake Road and Catron Boulevard.

As the city grows, especially toward Red Rock, the RCPD wants to do everything it can to interact with and respond to calls in the southwestern area of the community with adequate response time.

“When you start looking at Rapid City alone, and then consider the time that it would take to get out to Red Rock alone, on any given say Wednesday afternoon, that’s probably a 15- or 20-minute drive,” Lt. Kelvin Masur, Rapid City Police Department, said. “However, by having a southwest precinct in that area, it will significantly improve our response times to west Rapid City in addition to areas of south and even southeast Rapid City if need be.”

A change order was brought to the Public Works Committee Tuesday for an increase of $11,996.78 to cover a few last-minute renovations needed. It passed the committee and will go to the city council Tuesday, June 20.

Masur says that expanding to the southwestern part of the city has been in the works for more than five years. The RCPD set its sights on a building vacated by Security First Bank and were eventually able to secure it.

City Council had set aside funds in Oct. 2021 to purchase the land and building from Security First Bank. Mayor Steve Allender and Pauline Sumption, Rapid City’s then-finance director, were authorized to sign the purchase agreement for the land and building for $1,655,000, on Feb. 7, 2022. The purchase amount was determined by appraisal.

While the building is in an important strategic position for responding to calls, it also adds more office space and gives officers more room to work.

About a month away from being finished, the RCPD is finishing up a few things before moving in.

“Essentially, these are all small items that were discovered along the construction process that needed to be added or subtracted or changed in some way,” Masur said. “One of those changes has to deal with the movement of one of the support pillars. It’s just normal routine construction stuff involved there.”

The police department has offices throughout Rapid City: the main station on Kansas City Street, a police substation on Knollwood and some officers are also stationed at Uptown Rapid.

There are also a number of school resource officers in the schools around the city during the school year. Aside from officers in the school, Masur says that there aren't resources on the southern or western side of Rapid City.

“When you take a look at police resources across the city, aside from the schools, we just didn't really have anything out in west Rapid City, on the west side of Dinosaur Hill or M Hill," he said. "With an overview of Rapid City, one might even meet with this kind of conclusion that half, if not more perhaps of Rapid City is west Rapid City."

RCPD is wrapping up construction. There have also been a few minor delays like waiting on items like furniture and finalizing the staffing plan.

The precinct is estimated to be operational mid- to late July.

“That’s our goal,” Masur said. “We’re trying to get in there sooner but at the same point, we want to make sure that we have a good plan to get in there and handle all of the communities that are in that area. Rather than just rush into it, we want to make sure that everything is all caught up and have a smooth transition first.”