“That would be ideal,” Frost said. “If every newcomer and every freshman that came to our program touched the field and got his feet wet, that’s ideal. I don’t know if you can make that happen or not. … But if you have an opportunity to let them taste college football, I think that will make them even better the next year.” 

That’s the product of the new NCAA rule that allows players to appear in up to four games and still redshirt, preserving a year of eligibility.

“We’ve got a plan for it,” Frost said. “Any kid, freshman or newcomer, in the program that we think is ready to play, we’re going to play him. We’re going to need the depth and the help this year. If they’re obviously not going to play and use the year, then we’ll try to space them out and use different kids at different points of the season to help our depth on special teams and to get their feet wet.”

Most of that action will likely come in home games, as road trips — at least in Big Ten play — come with a 70-man roster limit. Overall, though, Frost supports the rule change.

“This one they got right,” Frost said. “There’s been too many situations throughout college football where guys burn their redshirts and get hurt or burn their redshirt at the end (of a season) because someone else gets hurt. You decide to play them and then they don’t end up playing as much as you expected and you waste a year.”

