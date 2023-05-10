Backdropped by the tropical paradise of Reptile Gardens and an audience of industry partners, media and non-human friends, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced a new grant program designed to propel innovation in the state's tourism industry.

South Dakota is celebrating the 40th year of National Travel and Tourism Week with the theme "Travel Forward," a sentiment solidified by the announcement of the Travel Advertising Promotion (TAP) Grant Program, a competitive grant the governor said will allocate more than $200,000 to tourism-related businesses, festivals, attractions and fairs, as well as Chambers of Commerce and visitors bureaus.

"This Tourism Advertising Promotion grant program is going to be incredibly impactful for what it means to those in different regions and making sure that people are fully aware about all the attractions and sites they can visit while they're in South Dakota," Noem said. "Our goal is to keep people in South Dakota longer, and our goal is also to get them to spend more money."

Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen explained they're finalizing details to get applications out and award funding within a couple months. Grants will be spent 100% on marketing for things like print and radio ads and social media marketing. Awards will range anywhere from $500 to $10,000 in cash grants without requiring organizations to match funding.

The money comes from dollars earmarked for tourism that have been diverted to other agencies in recent years, such as the State Historical Society and Archaeological Research Center, organizations that previously were under the tourism department.

"That money was returned to us. So, we're grateful to the Appropriations Committee, grateful to the governor, and so it will come out of that," Hagen said. "It's about around $900,000."

In 2022, 14.4 million visitors spent $4.7 billion in South Dakota, supporting 56,800 jobs and generating $361 million in state and local tax revenue.

"If you just look at the economics of it, just from the revenue that tourism and the industry brings into the state of South Dakota, it saves every South Dakota family over $1,000 a year that they would pay in taxes," Noem said. "So, just that cost savings is dollars that can be spent on their family rather than paying it in to keep essential services throughout South Dakota."

Tourism is South Dakota's second-largest industry, supporting one in every 11 jobs and 11% of all state sales tax collections in 2022. Visitors spent 21 cents of every dollar on food and beverages, resulting in $1.1 billion in revenue from restaurants to grocery stores. A total 21% of each dollar spent went to transportation, in part due to rising fuel prices.

South Dakota Tourism partners like Caleb Arceneaux of Liv Hospitality and Michelle Thomson of the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association expressed their gratitude to the governor and the people of South Dakota for continuing to make tourism a thriving industry. Arceneaux highlighted tourism's link to economic development and the success of Governor Noem's open-door policy during the covid-19 pandemic to keep businesses alive.

"There's a misnomer out there that we're a low-paying industry. That is not true," Arceneaux said. "We are a career-based industry. We have great jobs...high-paying jobs, and many of them don't require a college degree. So, we need to make sure we remember that and we encourage people to continue to join our industry."

Governor Noem recalled her visit to the Black Hills as a child; as a farming and ranching family, it was the only vacation they took that wasn't a hunting trip. (Such trips create) special memories, she said, that visitors carry with them for the rest of their lives. She thanked South Dakotans for their passionate support of tourism, referencing an unnamed study that said eight out of 10 South Dakotans believe tourism is very important for the state.

"The most powerful thing, that I think, that has made the difference for us is word-of-mouth," Noem said. "I can talk about South Dakota...every time I get the chance to, I talk about how fantastic South Dakota is, because if nobody's thinking about South Dakota, they're not going to come. But if they keep hearing about how wonderful our state is, they might do a little bit more research and check into tourism; they might Google what happens in the Black Hills. All of that is a ripple effect."

Noem said the "great faces" are what make South Dakota such a special destination.

"What I love that's so fantastic is that South Dakota clearly has a heart for hospitality...they like to see new people come in and visit us and post them. [They like] that we haven't let go of that old way of life of having people around our dinner tables, and that's really what the country is hungry [for]. They're hungry for people who are real and genuine, and just want to open up their doors and say, 'Come see how we live, and we'll make you a part of our family, too.'"

As the chatter of birds echoed throughout the dome, Reptile Gardens Public Relations Director John Brockelsby — whose father, Earl, founded the park — praised their 86th year of operation and the changes in those decades, from a tiny building on Skyline Drive to the sprawling complex they have now.

"A lot of people hate snakes," Brockelsby said. "But I gotta be honest with you, they've been awfully good to my family."