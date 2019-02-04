The Darold A. Newblom Foundation is now accepting applications for grants and scholarships that will be awarded in May. The foundation supports activities for the moral, mental, intellectual and physical development of young men and women in Dawes and Box Butte counties, provides scholarships to students and assists in the founding, equipping and maintaining of associations or institutions engaged in the advancement of learning.
Applications are available from Foundation Secretary-Treasurer Wally Seiler at 308-760-4693. Applica-tions are due by April 1.