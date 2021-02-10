021121-spt-cruz

MINNEAPOLIS — After re-upping with the Minnesota Twins for what will be his 17th major league season, Nelson Cruz clearly was not ready to entertain the idea of a farewell tour.

His bat sure hasn't shown any quit, either.

"To be able to go where we want to go, I have to do my best. I have to be my best. I have to be on top of my game. So retirement is not on my mind," the 40-year-old said. "My body feels great. My mind is still good, too. So there's no reason. I still love the game. I don't know what else to do. I have some plans after retirement, but I'm not ready yet."

The Twins finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Wednesday with the designated hitter and most valuable player from the AL Central champion teams of the last two seasons. Uncertainty about whether the DH would be used in the NL this year contributed to the delay in reaching agreement as his market value was being assessed, but both Cruz and the Twins expressed a mutual desire for him to return all along.

Cruz, who agreed to the terms a week ago, said during a video conference call that his respect and admiration for team officials like general manager Thad Levine — whom he previously played for with Texas — sealed the deal.