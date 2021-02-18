021921-spt-localschedule

 Skip to main content
All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

RC Rush at Utah Grizzlies;7:10 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

New Underwood at White River;Noon

Kadoka Area at Lyman;5 p.m.

Edgemont at Wall;5 p.m.

Jones County at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Winner;6:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Faith;7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Philip at White River;2 p.m.

Jones County at Bennett County;2:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Lyman;4 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Winner;4 p.m.

Timber Lake at Newell;4 p.m.

Lakota Tech at RC Stevens;5:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Upton (WY);5:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Faith;6 p.m.

Wall at Hill City;6 p.m.

Hot Springs at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

Douglas at Sturgis;7 p.m.

