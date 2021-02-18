021921-spt-localschedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Utah Grizzlies;7:10 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
New Underwood at White River;Noon
Kadoka Area at Lyman;5 p.m.
Edgemont at Wall;5 p.m.
Jones County at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Winner;6:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Faith;7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Philip at White River;2 p.m.
Jones County at Bennett County;2:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Lyman;4 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Winner;4 p.m.
Timber Lake at Newell;4 p.m.
Lakota Tech at RC Stevens;5:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Upton (WY);5:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Faith;6 p.m.
Wall at Hill City;6 p.m.
Hot Springs at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.
Douglas at Sturgis;7 p.m.