070520-rcee-rush

For the Rapid City Rush, the 2019 season had a make-or break quality hanging over it, the product of a few years of below average performances on the ice and dwindling numbers in the stands.
Judging by award recognition announced by the ECHL this week, the Rush passed the test with flying colors as the NHL Arizona Coyotes affiliate earned the ECHL top honor as Group Department of the Year.
The Rush also garnered finalist designations in five other categories: Community Service Team of the year, and individually, Todd Mackin (Team President) for Executive of the Year, Eric Moller (Director of Sales) for Sales Professional of the year and Mark Binetti for PR/Broadcaster of the Year.
The Group Department honor is the first ECHL League award the Rush have earned since joining the league in 2014, held special significance for Mackin.
“The Group Department of the year award is all-encompassing award and an awesome accomplishment,” Mackin said. “That doesn’t just happen because of your ticket staff. It doesn’t just happen because of your sales team or your leadership. It’s about everybody, the community, the staff, the players, the coaches. It’s every single event we did throughout the year whether it was summer nights or reading to kids. That’s what this award is based upon, and that’s what makes it special.”
Based upon year-to-year improvement, the Rush numbers reflected dramatic increases in 2019-20. The team sold 18,252 group tickets in the Covid-19 shortened, 30-game season, an increase of 7,146. The organization also increased revenue in group sales a whopping 197% from the previous year.
The impressive numbers do more than reflect the can-do work attitude Mackin has instilled since coming on board as team president a year and a half, ago.
“At the very core of it is the community believing in you. That they are going to take their hard-earned dollars and come out and support their hometown team,” Mackin said. “Of all of the awards that we could have won this award and community organization of the year were the two most special to me so I was pleased that we were up for both of them and really excited that we won one of them.”
Binetti, Senior Director of Communications/Broadcaster and a member of the Rush organization since 2013, spoke of the renewed sense of energy and enthusiasm that has come to the organization since Spire Sports + Entertainment assumed a share of ownership and Mackin was appointed team president.
“We had energy to accomplish what we did because we had a leadership hierarchy put in place that made it happen. We had Todd running things, we had Jared (Reid, VP of Ticket Sales) running the ticket staff, we had Valerie (Persinger, VP of Business Operations) building our corporate partner base,” Binetti said. “Once we saw their effort, the energy trickled down from Todd at the top to the very newest people on the staff. With that we were able to buy into the culture that Spire wanted when they bought this team. And a year later this organization has turned into what it should have been all long. I’ve been here for seven years and to see where it came from then to where it is now has brought me a great sense of pride for sure.”
The outstanding work performed by the front office personnel, and revival of fan interest resulting contributed greatly to the significant upgrade in terms of on-ice performance as well, according to head coach Danny Tetrault.
“We are all on the same page and there aren’t any surprises,” Tetrault said. “And it’s everyone not just the front office. They did a tremendous job and it’s awesome they were nominated for so many awards and picked up an award, but it’s everyone from office staff to coaches, medical staff, players all the way up to our passionate fans. We are all in it tougher and that’s why we were successful last season. We are getting more involved in the community, much more than in the past. Even in the summer time, we are doing food drives and other things to help out in the community, and that helps build that strong sense of family that benefits everyone.”
