Concrete repairs: Hwys. 79, 385

Crews will begin a pair of concrete repair projects on S.D. Highway 79 and U.S. Highway 385 starting Monday.

The project on Highway 79 will begin south of the town of Fairburn and run south for approximately six miles. Following the completion of work on Highway 79, crews will begin work on the Highway 385 portion of the project. The Highway 385 project will begin south of Wilcox Road and run south for approximately three and one-half miles.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with barrels and cones. Minimal delays can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. The contractor will be working weekdays only for the duration of the project.

Motorists are advised to travel 45 miles per hour during daylight hours or the posted speed limit if it is lower.

The prime contractor on the $364,000 project is J.V. Bailey Company, Inc. of Rapid City. The project is scheduled for completion on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.