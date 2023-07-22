The projects are expected to begin Monday, July 24. Work will occur at various locations along the U.S. Highway 85 corridor from exit 10 to north of Belle Fourche (Brooker Road). There will be an additional project location on S.D. Highway 79, north of Newell. Work will consist of erosion repair, shaping, and seeding adjacent to Highway 85. Lane closures will be used to control traffic adjacent to the work areas. No work is scheduled during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.