You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
081420-spt-localschedule

081420-spt-localschedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Tennis;Time

Racing;TV;Time

Black Hills Speedway

The Half Mile Xtreem Flat Track;7 p.m.

West River Invite

St. Thomas More vs. Aberdeen Central;9 a.m.

RC. Central vs. Aberdeen Roncalli;1 p.m.

Spearfish, RC Christian vs. tba

St. Thomas More vs. RC Stevens;3 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Belle Fourche at Hot Springs;5 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Spearfish;6 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More vs. Spearfish;6 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Web cams: Live view of Sturgis
Local

Web cams: Live view of Sturgis

  • Updated

Can't make this year's rally? Feel like you're there with these live webcams, shared with us courtesy of the City Of Sturgis Rally and Events Department.

Watch Now: Related Video

Doctors baffled by Covid-19 'long hauler' patients

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News