082121-spt-broncos

Benson kept shining on game day, too, leading the Broncos with four catches for 36 yards and two touchdowns in Denver's 33-6 win at Minnesota in their exhibition opener last weekend.

All this isn't to suggest he's done enough to nudge his way onto the 53-man roster just yet.

"Continue that good play," is what he'll have to do to survive final cuts, coach Vic Fangio said as the Broncos prepared for their second preseason game, at Seattle on Saturday night.

"We're deep at receiver, as you've seen out there. We're going to have some hard cuts to make there, and he's got to keep showing," Fangio said. "When you take Trinity's path, you've got to keep showing. You've got to keep showing. If you slack off — and I don't mean slack off effort-wise because I know he won't — but if your play slacks off, you forget about what you saw last week."

What everyone saw last week was Benson catching touchdown passes from both Lock and Bridgewater in Denver's exhibition win over the Vikings.

Benson has no problem with Fangio's admonition, saying that's been his goal all along.