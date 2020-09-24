092520-spt-localschedule

All Times Mountain
High School Cross Country;Time
Rapid City Invitational (Hart Ranch);1 p.m.
High School Football;Time
Faith at Bison;6 p.m.
Brookings at Douglas;6 p.m.
Harding County at Dupree;6 p.m.
Newell at Hill City;6:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Timber Lake at Lemmon/McIntosh;7 p.m.
Jones County/White River at Lyman;6 p.m.
Spearfish at Pierre;6 p.m.
SF O'Gorman at RC Central;6 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Sf Washington;4 p.m.
Huron at Sturgis;6 p.m.
Philip at Wall;7 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
Pierre Invitational; tba
PRCA;Time
ProRodeo Tour Finale;7:30 p.m.
