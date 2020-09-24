 Skip to main content
092520-spt-localschedule

All Times Mountain

High School Cross Country;Time

Rapid City Invitational (Hart Ranch);1 p.m.

High School Football;Time

Faith at Bison;6 p.m.

Brookings at Douglas;6 p.m.

Harding County at Dupree;6 p.m.

Newell at Hill City;6:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Timber Lake at Lemmon/McIntosh;7 p.m.

Jones County/White River at Lyman;6 p.m.

Spearfish at Pierre;6 p.m.

SF O'Gorman at RC Central;6 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Sf Washington;4 p.m.

Huron at Sturgis;6 p.m.

Philip at Wall;7 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

Pierre Invitational; tba

PRCA;Time

ProRodeo Tour Finale;7:30 p.m.

