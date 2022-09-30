1,400 bison gathered for 57th Custer Buffalo Roundup

Amid warm fall weather, about 20,000 people gathered Friday morning atop two hills in Custer State Park to watch 1,400 bison stir a cloud of dust. Horse riders and trucks drove the herd towards the corrals for the 57th annual Governor's Buffalo Roundup.

Several spectators said they waited more than two hours in a long vehicle line that stretched through the park’s wildlife loop to see the roundup, a long-standing tradition at the state park that brings in first-time and returning visitors from across the United States and around the world.

Larry Poss, 63, of Larchwood, Indiana, attended the roundup this year for the third time.

“Love the bison. I think the animals are so intriguing, they’ve been around here for millions of years,” Poss said.

One couple came to watch the roundup as part of their 40th wedding anniversary celebrations. Ann Ernst, 67, and Bill Ernst, 70, said they traveled from Ferguson, Missouri to watch the bison. Ann said it’s always been on her bucket list.

About 60 riders helped herd the bison towards the corrals in the southern portion of the park. Crowds filled the two viewing areas flanking the corrals to watch the animals. Just before 10 a.m., fewer than 100 of the beasts crested a hill. A cloud of dust rose from the remaining herd that followed, which joined the stragglers on their path to the corrals.

Rob Foiles, 28, of Watertown helped herd the bison with his horse Cookie. He had watched the roundup before, and said “I gotta be the guy on the horse running, chasing buffalo, crackin’ a whip.”

Foiles, who normally works with cattle, said that bison behave differently than cattle. What would make a cow take one step could make a bison run a hundred yards one way, and they move much more quickly, he said.

“There was not very much time at a standstill or at a walk. It was long trotting and a lope, and a few times we were flat out running,” he said.

The roundup tradition, although a major spectator event, is centered around the health of the park’s bison herd. The animals undergo health checks and about 400 are sorted out to be sold because the park’s grasslands can only sustain about 1,000 bison.

Custer State Park Superintendent Matt Snyder said the majority of the animals are sorted after roundup day to allow them time to calm down, but staff did sort some on roundup day to allow the public to view the process.

The animals are confined to cattle-like chutes, where they are handled one at a time. While none of the animals are comfortable with the experience, some caused more ruckus than others by crashing into the sides and backs of the chute walls.

Calves are separated from their mothers during the process, a task not made simple by protective tendencies. Once temporarily separated, the calves are vaccinated, tested for disease and branded. This year, calves received a “2” and “S” brand, standing for 2022 and South Dakota.

The more mature animals are checked by a veterinarian. The cows are specifically examined for pregnancy by Dustin Brown with the Fall River Veterinary Clinic. Brown inserted an ultrasound wand into the cows to check for signs of pregnancy. He showed reporters an image of a small baby bison forming inside one cow’s uterus. Cows that are not pregnant are referred to as “open.”

Prior to the sorting, Gov. Kristi Noem held a press conference in the park’s Bison Center, which opened in May. The center provides a history of the bison herd at the park, which started at a mere 36 animals.

Noem, who normally rides her horse in the roundup, did not do so this year because of her recent back surgery. She did walk her horse and greet attendees before the bison came through.

“It was kind of hard to not do that,” she said. “I had the chance, though, for the first time, to really go out and visit with people that traveled from across the state to come and watch this and shake their hands. There were people I met from all across the country and different countries that came here.”

Four generations of Noem’s family attended the event, spanning from her mother to her granddaughter.

“This is such a family event,” she said. “And South Dakota is so focused on building stronger families.”

Dave Flute, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations and member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe, also spoke to press in the Bison Center, highlighting the importance of bison to the Native American tribes of South Dakota. Flute said he was able to recite a prayer in Lakota prior to the roundup for the riders, the horses and the bison themselves.

“The buffalo is very important to our people, as well as many tribes across the Great Plains and the Rocky Mountain region. It provided everything we needed to be able to sustain ourselves throughout the whole year,” Flute said.

Although no tribes were officially represented at the roundup, Flute said they are always welcome.

“The open invite is always there,” he said.