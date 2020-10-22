1 in 4 state penitentiary inmates has COVID-19, hundreds more cases reported statewide

Almost 300 inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19 and about 1 in 4 inmates at the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls has the virus.

Three South Dakota prison facilities have now had more than 100 inmates test positive for COVID-19.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections reported that 294 inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 131 from Wednesday. Mike Durfee is a minimum to medium security facility that's formerly a college campus in Springfield, where some inmates are three to a room. The positive cases make up 28% of the inmate population.

Two of those cases have recovered, and 297 have tested negative.

Staff there have reported 11 cases, six of which have recovered, and 28 negative cases.

Inmate transfers to and from the facility are temporarily suspended, DOC spokesman Michael Winder said last week. Classes, skills training and work programs at the prison are also temporarily suspended.

The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls is the most recent facility to balloon past 100 cases. The facility reports that a total of 162 have tested positive as of Thursday, up 123 cases from the 39 that were reported Wednesday.