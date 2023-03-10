One person died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Hot Springs.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the name of the person involved has been released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was northbound on U.S. Highway 18, seven miles southeast of Hot Springs, when it left the roadway, entered the median and rolled.

The 30-year-old female driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was transferred by ambulance to Hot Springs where she later died.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.