1 person dead following Saturday night shooting in north Rapid City

One person is dead following a Saturday night shooting at an apartment complex on Surfwood Drive in north Rapid City.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, officers responded to the apartment complex shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday for a report of multiple gunshots heard inside the building. When police arrived, a male subject in his 20s was found shot inside an apartment.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police said an investigation was conducted and information was received that the suspects were associated with two residences in the area of Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive. The Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team was called to serve search warrants on the two residences.

Late Sunday morning, Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedricks and Assistant Chief Scott Sitts posted a video on social media to discuss the investigation. Sitts said the suspects were not located at the two residences, but the investigation indicates the victim and the suspects knew each other. He said there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to public safety.

This is the second fatal shooting in that neighborhood within 48 hours.

In an unrelated incident Thursday night, another man was shot and killed by police in the same area of Saturday's shooting death. Hedricks said in Sunday's video that the man who was shot was a "parole absconder" who "tried to "murder" a police officer.

"Within the last week, we had a parole absconder pull a gun on a police officer and tried to murder him, causing an officer to have to defend his life. And just this morning, we have a young man in his 20s deceased from gun violence," Hedricks said.

Hedricks said the community in north Rapid City and his police officers are tired of the gun violence in the area. He made a call for the residents to join up to stop the violence.

"This is an area that has been plagued with guns, drugs and violence over the last couple of years and this area has seen way too much death. It's been to the point where we have stationed police officers in this two or three block radius 24-7, and yet we still have violence occurring in the neighborhood," Hedricks said.

"We want the community to come together and say enough is enough. We want all the good people that are scared to live their life because of the violence that's plaguing this neighborhood to step up to the table with us so we can work together and put an end to the violence," he said later in the video.