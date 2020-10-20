102120-spt-local

South Dakota Mines freshman Isaiah Eastman was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Special Teams Football Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Eastman earned the honor after an outstanding performance as the kick returner during this past Saturday's 41-25 loss to Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.

Eastman fielded five kickoffs for 127 yards. He had two returns over 30 yards and a long of 37. The Business Management in Technology major caught three receptions for 63 yards in the game as well. Eastman is averaging 25.4 yards a return and ranked second among the RMAC teams playing this season.

Jalen Starks of Chadron State has been named the RMAC Offensive Player of the Week. Starks rushed for three scores and 116 yards on 17 carries for a 6.8 yards per attempt average.

Damar’ren Mitchell of Colorado Mesa has been named the RMAC Defensive Player of the Week after recording two interceptions. He returned his second interception 41-yards for a touchdown, in the 56-7 win over Black Hills State.

The Hardrockers, 1-1, will travel to Grand Junction, Colo., this weekend to take on Colorado Mesa in a 12 p.m. contest. Black Hills State, 0-2, is at 1-1 Chadron State at 2 p.m.

