Starting Strong Rapid City is hosting its Tenth Annual Breakfast at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn on Friday, April 28.

The event is Early Childhood Connections' biggest fundraiser of the year and celebrates the success of its Starting Strong program which provides preschool tuition scholarships to children in Rapid City from families that meet income and special needs guidelines. Families in the program can choose from participating preschools. The Starting Strong preschools also receive quality improvement dollars that are used to provide curriculum and resources in their classrooms. Early Childhood Connections claims the program improves the quality of preschool education for over 1,000 children in Rapid City each year.

Early Childhood Connections is a nonprofit donation based program that is completely funded by the community—it receives no government funding. The upcoming event works to highlight the success of the Starting Strong program and bring local stakeholders, community service and social service agencies together, according to Early Childhood Connections Community and Family Support Specialists Sunni Toczek.

"We can build relationships that help reach our clients to ensure they are able to access the multitude of services in Rapid City," Toczek said. "We can discuss about the needs in the community so that we can try and put our heads together to come up with a new solution that we haven't thought of."

The four primary sources of funding for the Starting Strong Program is the John T. Foundation, the City of Rapid City, United Way and the Gwendolen Stearns Foundation.

Speakers at the event include Mayor Steve Allender who will give a mayoral proclamation, President and CEO of the John T. Vucurevich Foundation Alan Solano is the keynote speaker and President of the Early Childhood Connections advisory board Judy Duhamel will give closing remarks.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 9:00 a.m. Space is limited for the event and individuals interested in attending should contact Early Childhood Connections.