11 athletes from Mines, BHSU make All-RMAC teams

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced the All Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference First and Second Teams on Friday from the league office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with three South Dakota Mines Hardrockers earning First Team honors and four 'Rockers named to the Second Team.

Jaycie Stubbs, Jade Cass and Westley Siebdrath earned RMAC First Team honors while Jonathan Hopkins, Kamryn Scully, Macy McClure and Dakin Nolan were RMAC Second Team selections.

"The RMAC features some of the best track and field in the country and these student-athletes put themselves amongst the best of the best," said Hardrocker track and field head coach Steve Johnson. "They had some great performances last weekend and worked hard all year to earn this honor."

To be named to the RMAC First Team an athlete must have placed in the Top 3 of any event at the RMAC Outdoor Championships, which was held April 30 through May 2 in Pueblo, Colorado. To earn RMAC Second Team honors and athlete would need to have placed fourth, fifth or sixth in any event at the RMAC Outdoor Championships.