11 athletes from Mines, BHSU make All-RMAC teams

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced the All Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference First and Second Teams on Friday from the league office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with three South Dakota Mines Hardrockers earning First Team honors and four 'Rockers named to the Second Team.
Jaycie Stubbs, Jade Cass and Westley Siebdrath earned RMAC First Team honors while Jonathan Hopkins, Kamryn Scully, Macy McClure and Dakin Nolan were RMAC Second Team selections.
"The RMAC features some of the best track and field in the country and these student-athletes put themselves amongst the best of the best," said Hardrocker track and field head coach Steve Johnson. "They had some great performances last weekend and worked hard all year to earn this honor."
To be named to the RMAC First Team an athlete must have placed in the Top 3 of any event at the RMAC Outdoor Championships, which was held April 30 through May 2 in Pueblo, Colorado. To earn RMAC Second Team honors and athlete would need to have placed fourth, fifth or sixth in any event at the RMAC Outdoor Championships.
Freshman Jaycie Stubbs made first team honors after winning the women's javelin with a throw of 124-feet-2-inches. Freshman Jade Cass earned a third-place finish during the men's high jump after clearing a height of 6-6.75; and senior Westley Siebdrath also placed third in the men's hammer throw after logging a mark of 179-9.
Black Hills State track and field had eight athletes named All-RMAC Wednesday afternoon, including six women and two men.
On the women's side, Whitney Scott and Kyla Sawvell earned First Team and Breanne Fuller, Ruby Lindquist, Hannah Hendrick and Maddi Fidler earned Second Team. For the men, Sully Mack earned First Team honors and Keith Osowski was Second Team.
Whitney Scott
The pole vaulter had a strong year, and placed third in the event at conference with an outdoor season-high jump of 3.74 meters.
Kyla Sawvell
At conference, Sawvell placed first in the hammer throw with a career-best throw of 58.41 meters, and the shot put with a throw of 14.84 meters. She placed second in discus with a career-best throw of 45.83 meters.
Breanne Fuller
Fuller placed fifth in the 100 meter at the Outdoor RMAC Championships in a career-best time of 11.98. She also finished eighth in the 200 meter in 25.54 and third with the 4x100 relay team in 47.67.
Ruby Lindquist
Lindquist broke the school record in the 1500 meter at last weekend's Maverick Classic in a time of 4:34.29. At conference, she finished fifth in the event in 4:44.23.
Hannah Hendrick
Hendrick placed fourth in the pole vault at the conference meet with a jump of 3.54 meters, and also placed first in the event at last weekend's Dickinson State Last Chance with a jump of 3.75 meters.
Maddi Fidler
Fidler threw a career-best 49.97 meters in the hammer throw to place fifth. In the week prior, she threw a career-best 30.64 meters in the javelin, placing third in the event at the Mines Pre-Conference Invite.
Sully Mack
Like Fidler, Mack was feeling good going into the conference meet. At the RMAC Championships, he placed second in the javelin with a career-best throw of 56.33. The week prior at the Mines Pre-Conference Invite, he threw career-bests in the discus placing third (47.41m) and in the hammer throw placing third (48.24m).
Keith Osowski
Osowski placed sixth in the 1500 meter at conference in 3:58.62, and ran a career-best in the event in prelims in 3:50.86. The week before, he ran a career-best 9:12.19 to place second in the 3000 steeplechase.
Freshman Kamryn Scully placed fourth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1 minute 03.36 seconds to earn a spot on the RMAC Second Team; sophomore Macy McClure placed fourth in the women's hammer throw with a distance of 166-11; Dakin Nolan secured a sixth-place showing in the men's hammer throw with a mark of 165-8; and Jonathan Hopkins took sixth in the men's decathlon with 6,109 points.