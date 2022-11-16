 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

111722-nws_merged_brfs

  • 0

The Denny Menholt Group in Rapid City made a donation to Youth & Family Services that allowed YFS to purchase Thanksgiving meals for families in need who are enrolled in YFS programs. Timmons Market allowed YFS to purchase the food at a discounted rate so the donated funds could be stretched further.

On Thursday morning, Timmons Market delivered the food to YFS’ site on East Adams Street in Rapid City. The YFS staff will organize the food into meal baskets before it's distributed. Each family will receive a turkey, two cans of corn, five pounds of potatoes, gravy, Jell-O, dinner rolls and a pie.

This is the third year Denny Menholt Group and Timmons Market have partnered with YFS to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need in our community.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

Two Cents was used by anonymous liberals attacking our great governor and thankfully that did not work. You might want to think about moving.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

So the proponents of legalized recreational marijuana are using the argument that just because other states have legalized it, therefore we sh…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News