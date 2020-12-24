12 Days of Pizza feeding thousands this holiday season

In Sturgis, 12 Days of Pizza was a practical way to help after the Sturgis Police Department curtailed its annual Cops N Kids program. The department raises money through its Sturgis Police Athletic League, and funds typically are used so police officers can take kids shopping for Christmas gifts and then host a pizza party for them, Chief of Police Geody VanDewater said.

“Due to COVID-19, we thought it was probably not safe to take kids shopping and we looked at ways of being unique and still being successful at reaching out to less fortunate kids,” he said.

This year, the police athletic league raised $6,500, which was enough to sponsor 24 kids and families in the 12 Days of Pizza program. With assistance from Sturgis’ school resource officer, the police department also was able to purchase school supplies, clothes and toys for 25 kids in the Sturgis School District, VanDewater said.

“We’re thankful and blessed by all the businesses that donated. We had a very successful year,” VanDewater said.

The police department's sponsorship meant the 12 Days of Pizza program was able to grow from 12 families to providing meal coupons for nearly 50 Sturgis families. VanDewater said he hopes the department can continue to partner with 12 Days of Pizza in the years to come.