12 Days of Pizza feeding thousands this holiday season

Black Hills kids and families in need are receiving the gift of 2,160 meals for Christmas, as the 12 Days of Pizza program continues to grow.
The program started five years ago to feed a dozen Robbinsdale Elementary School students and their families during Christmas break. It began as a partnership between 12 Days of Pizza founder Sean Covel of Deadwood, Black Hills Community Bank, and Rapid City Pizza Ranch franchise owners Steve Cronin and Terry Larsen. This year, Covel is excited that 12 Days of Pizza has grown to feed kids and their families from 15 elementary schools in Rapid City, plus Piedmont, Summerset, Sturgis, Deadwood and Spearfish.
This year’s 12 Days of Pizza gained sponsorships from the Sturgis and Summerset police departments, Covel said. The West River Foundation also is helping to sponsor the program.
“The Central Hills has gone from 12 families to 60 families, from 144 meals to nearly 1,000 meals this year,” Covel said. “It’s pretty cool.”
Schools take the lead in identifying families that would benefit most from the gift of a dozen meals. A requirement is that every family chosen must have at least one elementary school-aged child. School counselors and elementary school staff recommend the families that receive meal coupons, and students are notified they won 12 Days of Pizza. This year, families received their coupons on Tuesday and can redeem them any time through Jan. 31.
In Sturgis, 12 Days of Pizza was a practical way to help after the Sturgis Police Department curtailed its annual Cops N Kids program. The department raises money through its Sturgis Police Athletic League, and funds typically are used so police officers can take kids shopping for Christmas gifts and then host a pizza party for them, Chief of Police Geody VanDewater said.
“Due to COVID-19, we thought it was probably not safe to take kids shopping and we looked at ways of being unique and still being successful at reaching out to less fortunate kids,” he said.
This year, the police athletic league raised $6,500, which was enough to sponsor 24 kids and families in the 12 Days of Pizza program. With assistance from Sturgis’ school resource officer, the police department also was able to purchase school supplies, clothes and toys for 25 kids in the Sturgis School District, VanDewater said.
“We’re thankful and blessed by all the businesses that donated. We had a very successful year,” VanDewater said.
The police department's sponsorship meant the 12 Days of Pizza program was able to grow from 12 families to providing meal coupons for nearly 50 Sturgis families. VanDewater said he hopes the department can continue to partner with 12 Days of Pizza in the years to come.
Jack Lynass, president of Black Hills Community Bank, said the bank is contributing nearly $13,000 this year to cover the cost of 12 Days of Pizza meals in Rapid City and Spearfish. The bank’s employees pitch in all year to help support the program.
“One hundred percent of Jeans Day funds goes to feeding families through 12 Days of Pizza,” Lynass said. “Employees get to vote. … They get to choose (what to support) and they’ve chosen 12 Days of Pizza for several years.”
Though 12 Days of Pizza began in Rapid City, Pizza Ranch locations in other states now take part in it and in total, supply about 12,000 meals to kids and families.
“It’s so fun to see we’ve done something local,” Covel said. “It’s neat to see it adapting. It’s neat to see it grow. At the beginning of this year, I couldn’t imagine the way it’s grown. I look forward to next year.”