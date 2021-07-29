The Rapid City 12U SWAT girls' softball team came away as champions in the B division at the South Dakota State Softball Tournament July 9-11 in Sioux Falls. Games were played Friday at Harmondon Park and games played Sunday were at Sherman Park. No games played Saturday due to rain. After opening with a 15-1 win Friday afternoon over 12U Hartford Sparks, the SWAT posted wins against Brandon Valley Magic 12-0, 12U Metro Select 10-0 and then SD United 8-2 to reach the championship game. The SWAT claimed the state title with another win over the SD United 14-6. Rapid City SWAT softball team players are, front row kneeling, left to right, Ava Wendt, Miley Brooks, Jillian Vernon, Kadyn Vu and Shelby Dial. Back row, left to right, Madelyn Murphy, Kendel Beer, Brynn Donnelly, Karyn Ellerton, Olivia Lyons, Kinsey Schmierer and Jessalyn Noyes. Not pictured: Coach Steve Vernon, Coach Darrick Brooks, Coach Jeff Vu and Coach Becky Beer.
12U SWAT girls win state softball title
