13th Annual Legends Ride raises more than $30,000 for local causes

Before riders were led out of Deadwood on a 50-mile ride through the Black Hills to the Buffalo Chip by ride captain Berenger and Buffalo Chip owner Rod Woodruff, a tantalizing array of auction items got the fundraising off to a spirited start. The 2020 Official Legends Ride painting by Uhl, a 30”X30” numbered and signed canvas, sold for $2,800. A commemorative Buffalo Chip Whiskey barrel, signed and dated, along with the first bottle of new Buffalo Chip Whiskey, auctioned for $1,300. A special carbon fiber Strider push bike went for $600, while an autographed Epiphone guitar sold for $2,300.

The big-ticket item, though, was the 2019 Harley-Davidson Road King customized by J&P Cycles. Loaded with premium parts from top companies like Arlen Ness Enterprises, S&S Cycles, and BDL, the brawny Road King is like no other out there. The bidding started lively before stalling around the $20,000 plateau, so the Buffalo Chip sweetened the deal even further by throwing in two VIP concert passes for every concert for every year they own the motorcycle. This inspired a few more bids to be thrown out before Mike Lovelace of Poulsbo, Washington, placed the winning $24,000 offer. It was Lovelace’s first Legends Ride who said his wife, who didn’t get a chance to come to the rally, was just as happy as he was when he called and told her the news.