14 horses seized by Sheriff, others found dead in neglect investigation

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office seized 14 horses and two donkeys from a home just north of Rapid City following an investigation into animal neglect by the property owner.

A search warrant executed Thursday morning at a home in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue uncovered more than a dozen animals in a state of extreme neglect. The Sheriff's Office says they will not confirm a name or address of the person under investigation until charges are filed.

Neglected horses on a property north of Rapid appear to be dead in a picture provided to the Journal. The property owner is under investigation for animal neglect and the Sheriff's office has confirmed an investigation is underway in the area and that they seized 14 horses and two donkeys Thursday.

Holly Mattern, who keeps her horses on a property nearby, told the Journal last week that she's been contacting the Sheriff's Office about the neglected animals since June 2021. 

"There's alive horses that are starving to death sitting in the pens with dead horses," Mattern said. "No food...they're eating their own poop."

Mattern said she and several neighbors along that road have been in contact with the PCSO, South Dakota State Vet and Humane Society multiple times. 

The animal neglect case is ongoing and is being jointly investigated with the South Dakota Animal Industry Board. 

Anyone wanting to help with the cost of care for the animals can contact investigator Jake Fredericksen at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office at (605) 394-6113.

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

