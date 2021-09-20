15-year-old killed in Saturday crash on I-90

A 15-year-old Rapid City girl died Saturday night in a rollover car accident on Interstate 90, east of New Underwood.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle rollover after she and two other occupants were thrown from the vehicle, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

"Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Mercury Sable was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled," the release states. "All three occupants, who were not wearing seat belts, were thrown from the vehicle."

The driver, an 18-year-old man, and the other surviving passenger, a 15-year-old girl, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a Rapid City hospital.

Charges are pending against the driver. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

