 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15-year-old killed in Saturday crash on I-90
alert top story

15-year-old killed in Saturday crash on I-90

{{featured_button_text}}
Crime logo.jpg

A 15-year-old Rapid City girl died Saturday night in a rollover car accident on Interstate 90, east of New Underwood.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle rollover after she and two other occupants were thrown from the vehicle, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Mercury Sable was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled," the release states. "All three occupants, who were not wearing seat belts, were thrown from the vehicle."

The driver, an 18-year-old man, and the other surviving passenger, a 15-year-old girl, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a Rapid City hospital. 

Charges are pending against the driver. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon's phases may be affecting mankind's sleep

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 16
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 16

I tested positive for Covid last fall. I had an antibody test last week. After nearly one year, I still have antibodies with strong natural im…

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon's phases may be affecting mankind's sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News