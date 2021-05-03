16 local athletes tabbed for all-star football game

Sixteen local student-athletes were selected for the sixth annual South Dakota High School All-Star Football Game, presented by Sanford, which is set to take place June 12 at the newly renovated DakotaDome in Vermillion.
“The South Dakota Football Coaches' Association is extremely thrilled to see the annual All-Star game return to USD and the DakotaDome. With the renovations to the facility and the terrific experiences our athletes have had in the past, this should be the best one ever,” said Kim Nelson, Executive Secretary for the SD High School Football Coaches Association. “The treatment the athletes receive and the contacts and friendships they will make, will stay with them forever. Thanks to the (Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company) and the University of South Dakota for working so hard to get this game back on its feet. Our state's players and coaches are very happy to take part and we hope this tradition continues for a long time.”
Winner athletic director and football head coach Lex Heathersaw was also tabbed as an assist for the event.
Of the 76 players selected, the following West River athletes were chosen to participate:
- David Severson,QB/DB - Douglas
- Tyler Clark, RB/DB - Douglas
- Malik Ahmed Hosie, OL/DL - Douglas
- Bosten Morehart, OL/DL - Winner
- Jackson Hansen, OL/DL - Winner
- Wren Jacobs, FB/LB - Sturgis
- Talon Elshere,RB/LB - Sturgis
- Gaven Sudbeck, RB/DB - Kadoka Area
- TJ Hamar, QB/LB - Kadoka Area
- Jace Kelley, WR/DB - Custer
- Daniel Sudbeck, RB/LB - Custer
- Brextin Garza, RB/LB - Belle Fourche
- Charlie Larson, TE/LB - St. Thomas More
- Isaiah Portwood, RB/LB - Lemmon/McIntosh
- Marcus Harkless, OL/DL - Hot Springs