16 local athletes tabbed for all-star football game

“The South Dakota Football Coaches' Association is extremely thrilled to see the annual All-Star game return to USD and the DakotaDome. With the renovations to the facility and the terrific experiences our athletes have had in the past, this should be the best one ever,” said Kim Nelson, Executive Secretary for the SD High School Football Coaches Association. “The treatment the athletes receive and the contacts and friendships they will make, will stay with them forever. Thanks to the (Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company) and the University of South Dakota for working so hard to get this game back on its feet. Our state's players and coaches are very happy to take part and we hope this tradition continues for a long time.”