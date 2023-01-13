16-year-old faces adult court after drive-by shooting

A 16-year-old boy was the only minor to appear before Pennington County Judge Jeffrey Connolly on Friday morning during a routine block hearing of arraignments and status hearings.

Jacob Sexton, of Rapid City, sat in the courtroom in restraints after being transported from the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center to face several felonies for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting in the early morning of Nov. 19 in Rapid Valley. Sexton is being charged as an adult.

Sexton is one of two minors who were arrested after bullets broke two front windows and lodged in several part of a Rapid Valley home, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office shortly after the shooting.

At the time, the sheriff's office stated that no more information would be released because both people arrested were minors. However, because of the severity of the charges Sexton faces, he landed in adult court.

A grand jury charged Sexton on Nov. 30, 2022 with four felonies and one misdemeanor: commission of a felony with a firearm, discharge of a firearm at an occupied structure, aggravated assault against another 16-year-old, discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle and threatening or harassing the other 16-year-old through electronic means.

In South Dakota, there are nine felony classes. If a minor is charged with the top four most extreme felonies — classes A, B, C, 1 and 2 — the case is moved to circuit court.

The commission of a felony with a firearm charge is what landed Sexton in adult court. It's a class 2 felony. The felony he allegedly committed with a firearm is the discharge of a firearm at an occupied structure.

Sexton, or his lawyer, can request a transfer hearing to discuss moving the case back to juvenile court. At this point in Sexton's case, that request hasn't been made.

According to the law, transfer hearings are conducted under the presumption that it's in the public's best interest for anyone over 16-years-old to be tried as an adult for the more extreme felonies.

It is unclear if the other juvenile arrested faces charges at this time. Their name has not been released by the authorities.