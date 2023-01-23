17-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter for 2021 shooting

More than a year after Jayden Russell, 19, was shot and killed at a home on Tamarack Drive in Rapid City, his 16-year-old killer pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Monday morning, admitting through his lawyer he shot Russell with a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver.

James Hight, now 17, was escorted into Judge Craig Pfiefle's courtroom from the juvenile detention center. He appeared calm from the time he entered the courtroom until the end and even as he uttered, "Guilty, your honor."

According to his attorney, Matt Kinney, Hight held a small gathering at a home on Tamarack Drive in Rapid City on Nov. 28, 2021. Among those who attended were Russell and two minors.

The group was drinking and possibly using drugs, Kinney said. Hight brought the fatal revolver, which the group began to pass around, according to Kinney. At one point, Hight pointed the gun at Russell with the hammer pulled back and tried to lower the hammer down, which caused the gun to fire, hitting Russell in the head and killing him.

Kinney said his client maintains he never pulled the trigger, but admits that he was acting recklessly.

Hight was originally charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against the two minors, but opted for a plea deal where the state would drop those charges if he pleaded guilty to the first-degree manslaughter charge. First-degree manslaughter is a homicide perpetrated without any design to effect death.

As another portion of the plea deal, the state will recommend that Hight be sentenced to no more than 40 years.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. However, because Hight is a minor, the judge constitutionally cannot sentence him to life in prison, Pfiefle noted.

Hight's sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 10 and is expected to take the whole afternoon. Kinney said the defense will bring two to three character witnesses and another person to testify on rehabilitation options.

Hight's hearing on Monday had originally been scheduled as a transfer hearing to discuss moving the case to juvenile court, but Hight decided to accept a plea deal beforehand. Russell's death is one of 13 homicides in Rapid City in 2021.