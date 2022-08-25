18-year-old appears in court for shooting near fair

An 18-year-old Rapid City man appeared in Pennington County Court Thursday morning for allegedly pointing a gun at three teenagers and shooting at a vehicle on Monday night near the Central States Fair.

Kasey Arehart, 18, of Rapid City was arrested Tuesday and appeared before Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue Thursday. Before setting a $750,000 cash surety bond, Bogue noted that "more than one person" said Arehart approached a vehicle and asked for someone who was not there.

He then pointed a gun into the vehicle, court records show. The vehicle began to drive away and Arehart fired three shots. One bullet was reported to be located in the engine block of the vehicle.

It's unclear if Monday night shooting is related to a separate reported of gunshots heard near the fair on Sunday night.

The criminal complaint against Arehart alleges he committed the class C felony of discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle, and three class 3 felonies of aggravated assault for pointing a Tauras G3 9mm handgun at two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old..

Bogue noted that Arehart claimed someone threatened him and tried to pull him into the vehicle.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, deputies heard gunshots at 11:58 p.m. Monday night near the intersection of Lacrosse and Centre streets and bullets struck two vehicles.

The shooting led to the PCSO announcing a change to fairgrounds hours, moving the latest admission time from midnight to 10 p.m.

The public defender's office asked the court grant a personal recognizance bond for Arehart. The attorney said Arehart is employed, is a senior in high school and has lived in Rapid City his whole life. He has many family ties in the area, including his parents, siblings, grandparents and extended family.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9 to determine if there is enough evidence to formally indict Arehart. If a grand jury holds a hearing and indicts Arehart, the preliminary hearing will be cancelled.