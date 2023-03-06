An August night at the Central State's Fair took an unexpected turn for some local teens last year when an 18-year-old allegedly aimed a gun through the open window of their parked vehicle and began firing, according to the state’s allegation and victim testimony on Monday.

Kasey Arehart, 18, is on trial for four counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle.

One of the three alleged victims, who was 17-years-old at the time, testified on the first day of Arehart’s trial. The victim said he and a group of friends had gone to the fair on the evening of Aug. 22, 2022.

The Journal's policy is to not identify juvenile victims of crime, even if they are 18 years of age or older at the time of court testimony. To apply this policy, this particular alleged victim will be assigned the pseudonym Jake.

According to testimony, around the fair’s closing time — which was midnight before the incident and another gun-related incident prompted the fair to begin closing early — the group went back to the parking lot and got into the two different vehicles they’d arrived in.

The evening had been largely uneventful up to that point, although Jake and another teen testified on Monday that Arehart and his group had given him and his girlfriend trouble when they had broken off on their own.

Three of the group were in one vehicle: Jake testified that he sat in the drivers’-side backseat, a 16-year-old boy sat in the passenger-side back seat while another 17-year-old boy sat in the driver’s seat.

Another teen initially sat in the front passenger seat, but he moved to the second vehicle — a Volkswagen Jetta — with the rest of the group before the situation went awry. As the teens in the two vehicles talked with their windows down about what they wanted to do next, a vehicle circled them once or twice and parked next to them.

Jake testified that someone in the vehicle asked if a person by his true name was there. He shares the same true first name as his friend who reported that Arehart has bothered him and his girlfriend, and that friend was in the Volkswagen.

Arehart allegedly exited the backseat of the vehicle that had just circled and began to walk towards the vehicle where Jake was. Arehart was holding a handgun that had a green laser and a flashlight on it, Jake and another teen testified Monday.

Jake testified that Arehart, who he said did not know before-hand, said, “Let me see what you guys got up in there,” as he approached the passenger side.

Jake said Arehart thrust the gun through the open back passenger window, pointed it at him, and fired twice. One round went above his head and the other by his waist, both missing him, he testified to the jury.

At first Jake said he froze, but when he saw the 16-year-old “make a move” and start to pin Arehart’s arm to the door frame, he tried to help. The two teens allegedly held onto Arehart’s arm as he continued to fire the Taurus G3 9mm. Jake testified he didn’t know how many times the gun went off after that because his ears were ringing and he was “pretty much deaf” at that point.

The car made circles in the parking lot until Arehart eventually dropped the gun onto the floorboard and “tripped up”, dislodging him from the vehicle. Jake said they drove to Walmart and called 911.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy Sky McKelvy testified she was assigned to the fair that evening and was driving one of the golf carts taking some people to the parking lot when she saw what she thought was people doing donuts and “someone hanging off the side of a vehicle.”

She testified she thought the popping sounds she heard were just fireworks, but another deputy said they saw a muzzle flash.

McKelvy testified she saw one vehicle drive away, and another backed up to meet her. The Volkwagen Jetta, which contained the rest of the group, had a bullet hole in the bumper and was full of “panicked people.” One of the teens in that vehicle testified that when he saw the gun, he ducked down.

“We gotta get out of here,” he testified to telling his friends before the drove away.

When Arehart’s defense attorney asked him if he called his friend in the vehicle that was the target of the shots, he said, “No. I called my mom.”

Arehart’s trial is scheduled to continue on Tuesday providing inclement weather does not impact the court’s schedule.

If convicted, Arehart faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for each count.