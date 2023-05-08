An 18-year-old Rapid City man was arraigned on three felony charges Monday morning for allegedly robbing a man and shooting him in the leg outside a Lacrosse Street strip mall in Rapid City on a March Sunday afternoon.

With his lawyer seated beside him, Cetan Long Solider appeared before Circuit Court Judge Stacy Wickre through video conference from the Pennington County Jail on Monday for his arraignment.

He pleaded not guilty to commission of a felony with a firearm, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and second-degree burglary.

The firearm charge is a class 2 felony with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine; aggravated assault is a class 3 felony with a maximum of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine; and second-degree burglary is a class 4 felony with a maximum of 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, a witness said a man — who police later identified as Long Soldier — and two other people approached the 24-year-old victim outside one of the Lacrosse Street businesses. One of them allegedly started to assault him before shooting him in the leg.

Police found the wounded man inside one of the businesses in the strip mall. He was taken to the hospital and treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The three people who were reportedly there — including the shooter — had run away by the time police arrived.

A day after the shooting, the RCPD put out a photo of the man they suspected, which showed him holding what appeared to be a pistol-grip shotgun.

The RCPD asked for the public's help in finding the man, described as a Native American male in his 20s, around 5' 9'' and 160 pounds wearing a Carhartt jacket and brown pants at the time of the shooting.

Police said in a statement at the time the suspect took off the jacket before running away.

The RCPD arrested Long Soldier on April 7, 19 days later.

When the photo went out, so did the descriptions of the two people — a man and a woman — who were reportedly with Long Soldier.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the RCPD, said police determined through the investigation Long Soldier was the only person with criminal involvement in the incident.

Long Soldier is scheduled to appear in court at 10:45 a.m. on May 22 for a non-evidentiary motions hearing as requested by his attorney, Bryan Andersen.

He is held at the Pennington County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond set by Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus on April 11.