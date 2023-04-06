An 18-year-old Sturgis man rocked back and forth during his arraignment on Wednesday before pleading not guilty to allegations he strangled a 19-year-old woman in February.

In a March 8 grand jury indictment, Brice McGlaun is charged with felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count for allegedly contributing to the abuse, neglect, or delinquency of a minor.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared before Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky on Wednesday afternoon. If convicted, McGlaun could face up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for the aggravated assault and up to one year in county jail and a $2,000 fine for the misdemeanor.

He is scheduled to appear in court again at 9 a.m. on May 2.

The case is one of several McGlaun faces in Pennington County Court.

In January, he was charged with misdemeanor obstruction. In February, he was arrested and charged with allegedly having sexual contact with a child under 16 in October 2022.

He has a misdemeanor charge from February for allegedly contributing to the abuse, neglect or delinquency of a minor. He also has a pending simple assault case from March 4.

All four cases are class 1 misdemeanors with a maximum sentence of one year in the county jail and a $2,000 fine.