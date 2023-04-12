A 19-year-old Kyle man appeared in court Wednesday for allegedly aiding and abetting another man in kidnapping a 16-year-old, assaulting them with a box cutter and attempting to kill him in May 2021.

Dominic Eastman joined his 30-year-old co-defendant, Winter Merrill, who was arrested in October 2022. Eastman was booked into the Pennington County Jail Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued in June 2022, the same month he was indicted by a grand jury.

Eastman pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, a class 2 felony with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison; aiding and abetting aggravated kidnapping, a class B felony with a mandatory life sentence; and aiding and abetting aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Aggravated first-degree kidnapping involves confining someone for a substantial period of time or removing them for a number of reasons to include ransom. Eastman and Merrill are accused of kidnapping to allegedly inflict bodily injury and terrorize the victim.

Merrill has a motions hearing scheduled Friday in preparation for trial. The clerk of courts had not filed a further hearing date in Eastman's case as of Wednesday afternoon.

Eastman is held on a $20,000 cash only bond, and Merrill is held on no bond.