A Pennington County magistrate judge set a Rapid City man's bail at $20,000 cash only Wednesday after he was arrested Tuesday for allegedly committing several crimes over three separate days against the same victim, including pulling a knife on them and damaging their vehicle.

Josiah Ecoffey, 19, appeared before Magistrate Judge Janki Sharma on a criminal complaint alleging he committed two counts of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault, one count of interference with emergency communication and two counts of third-degree intentional damage to private property.

The criminal complaint alleged Ecoffey committed one of the aggravated assaults on May 5 by attempting to injure the victim with a knife. That same day he allegedly slashed the victim's tire and stopped them from calling emergency services.

Ecoffey is accused of allegedly punching the victim the day before that, May 4. The complaint accused him of damaging the alleged victim's windshield and putting them in fear of serious bodily harm, again with a knife, on Wednesday, the day he was arrested and booked into the Pennington County Jail.

Aggravated assault is a class 3 felony with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. Simple assault and interference with emergency communications are class 1 misdemeanors with a maximum of one year in prison and up to a $2,000 fine. Third-degree intentional damage to private property is a class 2 misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 30 days in prison and up to a $500 fine.

The Deputy Pennington County State's attorney asked Sharma to set Ecoffey's bond at $20,000 cash only, while Magistrate Supervisor Matt Laidlaw at the Pennington County Public Defender's Office asked the court to consider a personal recognizance bond since Ecoffey wouldn't have the money to post bond.

The judge set the bond at $20,000 cash only. She also set his bond at $500 cash only in another case Ecoffey is facing for allegedly possessing methamphetamine in April and then failing to appear in court for his initial appearance.

Sharma also ordered Ecoffey to stay away from the alleged victim and wear an ankle monitor if he does post bond and is released.

His next day in court is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on May 25 for a preliminary hearing, where the state will have to show a judge there is enough evidence to formally charge Ecoffey.