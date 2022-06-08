1972 Black Hills Flood: Labor and delivery nurse recalls night of terror

At midnight on June 10, 1972, the power at the Bennett-Clarkson Memorial Hospital at 915 Mountain View Road in Rapid City went out.

Penny Hennager looked out of a second floor window and saw through a flash of lightning her bright yellow 1970 Plymouth Duster floating through the parking lot.

“I figured something was going on,” Hennager said 50 years later, although at the time she had to focus on the babies in the nursery rather than her first car she bought after graduating from South Dakota State University in 1970.

“We had the babies to take care of and things to do and move, keep doing your job,” she said.

Hennager, now 74, was a labor and delivery nurse at the hospital in 1972. She shared her memory and perspective of the flood ahead of the 50th anniversary.

Heavy rains triggered the 1972 flood in the Black Hills leaving at least 238 people dead and $164 million in damage. Neighborhoods where Memorial Park is now located were decimated when Rapid Creek overflowed and took homes and people with it.

Hennager was 25 at the time and in the early stages of her career. Born and raised in Rapid City, she married her husband Dennis in 1970 and began working at Bennett-Clarkson, the current location of Monument Health’s Behavioral Health Center.

Hennager worked the night shift from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. On June 9, she left the apartment on St. Joseph Street she shared with Dennis and their dog, Dusty, who was affectionately named after Hennager’s car.

“I drove to work like normal, and it was really raining hard, but you know, not anything horrible. Everything was OK until probably about midnight,” Hennager said. “All of our electricity went off. We had probably 15 or so babies in the nursery. We had a lot of babies. The scary thing was then we started smelling gas.”

Most of the babies were reunited with their mothers, Hennager said, although there were four or five who were either premature or whose mothers weren’t there. Nurses moved those down the hall to a safer room.

“Unfortunately, we had one baby girl that passed away. I wish I knew who that was,” she said.

With the power out, Hennager could hear the water rushing through the hospital’s elevator shaft and people yelling for help behind the building.

“It sounded like thunder. It was just a loud, loud noise. We didn’t know what was gonna happen. The whole basement got full of water,” Hennager said. “In the basement was the X-ray department. They had all these X-rays laying out on the lawn (after the flood) trying to dry. That was kind of an image that I remember. I don’t know if they saved them or not.”

Meanwhile, Dennis was sleeping back at their apartment when shouting woke him. He thought it was just rowdy college students leaving the Hall Inn at 214 East Saint Joseph Street.

“Quite often the students from (South Dakota) Mines would get loaded and drunk up at the Hall Inn and come whoopin’ and hollerin’ down the street. I'm laying in bed and I hear a bunch of whoopin’ and hollerin’. I don't think anything of it, but it goes on and on,” Dennis said.

He got out of bed, placing his feet on the floor. They were wet. Dennis said he started putting up speakers and stereo equipment so it wouldn’t be damaged by the water and stuffed towels under the door to keep water from getting into the apartment.

“And it really did. It slowed it way down,” Dennis said. “After a while when the water stopped coming, I go outside, and everybody that was on the bottom floor of our apartment building is upstairs on that balcony.”

While outside, Dennis saw cars washed down the street. He also crossed paths with a woman who has stuck in his memory for 50 years.

“The saddest thing for me was this young woman comes up and she says, ‘Have you seen my baby?’ And of course I hadn’t. And then she goes on and starts asking other people the same thing. I have no idea who she was. I just felt so bad for her,” Dennis said.

Dennis said he wasn’t worried about his wife. He knew she was at the hospital and wouldn’t be walking around. In the morning, Hennager’s father got Dennis and Dusty and brought them up to North Rapid City, where Hennager’s parents’ home was. Dusty lived a long life of 16 years.

While Dennis and Dusty were in fact safe, his wife Penny didn’t know that. Workers weren’t able to leave the hospital until the afternoon of June 10, and she said she wasn’t sure if her husband and dog were even alive.

A doctor at Bennett-Clarkson Hospital had been at a banquet at the School of Mines with her husband, which was very close to where Hennager’s apartment was located. The doctor’s car had been washed away, so she walked to the hospital in her formal dress. Hennager said she thinks it was pink, but it was covered in mud.

“I thought, my poor husband and our dog’s probably drowning down there,” she said. “It was a relief (to find they were alive), but it wasn’t until one o’clock that next afternoon, I think I finally got to a payphone.”

Another member of the family who survived the infamous flood was Hennager and Dennis’s only child, who the couple didn’t even know about yet — at least that's what Hennager said. Dennis said he already knew.

“She thinks that I was full of it, but no. I got a good idea,” Dennis said.

After the flood, the couple stayed with Hennager’s parents while the landlord replaced the carpet in their apartment. Dennis said there wasn’t much damage other than the carpet because the water didn’t rise up to the windows, and he kept the door sealed with towels. He estimated the flood reached about six inches from the window pane.

“It was coming under the doors, and the other people who had opened their doors while they could got a mess, but it was just under our windows, so the only place it could come in would be under the door,” he said.

Hennager said the babies were moved from the Bennett-Clarkson Hospital to St. John McNamara Hospital for several weeks after the flood while the hospital got cleaned up. St. John McNamara's building is now an apartment building. The couple moved back into their apartment after a couple weeks and the Plymouth Duster still ran after its journey across the parking lot with a little mechanical touch-up from Hennager’s father.

