1972 Black Hills Flood: 'We were still putting out a newspaper'

It may be one of the most tedious beats at a newspaper — the public safety beat — but having that personal connection of talking with the police every day may have saved reporter Jack Getz and his family’s life the night of the 1972 flood.

That night, Getz remembers police and firefighters pounding on his front door telling everyone in the neighborhood they needed to evacuate as Rapid Creek was flooding and the Canyon Lake Dam about to go.

The then 29-year-old, living along Third Avenue near Jackson Boulevard, went downstairs to turn off the gas furnace first as instructed by the police.

“I went downstairs to turn off the gas on the water heater and then the lights went out, but I did have a flashlight. I couldn't find the gas valve on top of the furnace. But I heard a noise in the next room like someone was there, which didn't make sense to me,” Getz said. “I shined my flashlight in there and brown water was cascading through a little vent in the foundation. At which time I forgot about the gas valve and raced back upstairs.”

Getz jumped into his pickup where his wife and three-year-old son were now waiting for him.

It was what happened next that Getz says is how he barely escaped death.

“As we started (to drive away), the policeman whom I knew because I was on the police beat, came back and asked me where I was going. My thought process was, ‘Well, Canyon Lake Dam was on my right to the west of us.' And I had just been told that the Canyon Lake Dam was about to go. So, I'm gonna go in the opposite direction which would have been down Jackson Boulevard toward the bridge and into the height of the flood,” Getz said.

“I've always thought police officer Tom Whittecar saved our lives because he said ‘don't go that way.’ He said go up Evergreen Drive. I said okay, I'll turn around and go up Evergreen,” Getz said. “He said, ’Don't turn around, otherwise you'll get sideways. Backup.’ So I backed up for about a block — out of the water and went up Evergreen Drive.

“I was in a state of shock, I think, from that moment.”

Moments after driving out of the water, Getz said the big wave from the Canyon Lake Dam rupture crossed over Jackson Boulevard.

The Masters family, just a couple blocks up the road, weren’t as fortunate. Three members of the family were killed in the same wave.

Making it out of the water, Getz and his family raced over to the Methodist Church atop the hill on Canyon Lake Drive to wait out the storm.

Getz doesn’t remember exactly if he or one of about 10 other people at the church seeking shelter, broke a window to get in. Eventually over the course of the night, several hundred people took refuge in the church, Getz said.

“Sometime during the course of the night, they brought in a woman who had been in the creek, she was soaking wet and wrapped in blankets and they sat her down in a chair about 40 feet from where I was,” Getz said. “I sat there and I said, 'I really should be over there interviewing that woman’ and I couldn't do it. I couldn't get up and do it.

“I was a little bit shell shocked. I was also very reluctant to approach her because she was suffering and she was cold. She didn't need to be answering a lot of intrusive questions from somebody she'd never seen before in real life.”

Getz, who started at the Journal in 1969, said he’s always felt guilty that he didn’t contribute enough to the coverage knowing there were some stories he just couldn’t do.

Once the morning came, Getz and his family returned to their home to find a few inches of mud inside the basement along with water damage, but the house happened to be just on the opposite side of the street of the flood zone.

The Journal at the time typically only had one reporter to work the late shift on Saturday and that was Getz.

Knowing the flood happened but not totally realizing how severe the storm was, Getz decided to head to work early believing he was going to be left to himself to report on the devastation.

Before heading into work, Getz decided to check the damage to his neighborhood first.

“I had walked up and down Jackson Boulevard, which at that time the water had receded 50 feet from my back door, there was a house sitting in the middle of the street," Getz said. "The 1950s-style house with attached garage setting right smack in the middle of Jackson Boulevard. That garage door was gone. You could look in and see lawn tools still hanging on the wall of the garage. Down the street four or five blocks there's another house sitting right in the middle of the street.

“I got down as far as Canyon Lake Park and the dam was gone but water was still rushing over because the creek was still very wide and the park was just filled with debris, trees and vehicles. At the base of this pile of debris was a body of a woman lying in a nightgown. And Don Polovich, our photographer, had gotten back to town and walked past the same thing and took a picture of this body of a flood victim. The Journal had a policy against running pictures of dead bodies. But they did publish that picture in that Sunday edition. And I think that's the only body picture that was ever shown.”

Once Getz got back to the Journal office, he was expecting to be working as the sole reporter with one page designer on desk. He came to find a bustling newsroom with editors and reporters busy, trying to track down as much information as they could.

Despite not being able to put out a Saturday paper due to the power outage on Friday night, the Journal was going to put out an edition on Sunday.

For Getz, having the police beat, tracking down information was a lot harder than usual given the police station had been washed away.

“One of the difficulties was that we couldn't actually believe what we were dealing with,” Getz said. “We said with shock, disbelief, there could be a dozen people dead. ‘Holy mackerel, there might be 20 people killed in this thing.’”

By the end of the day, the Journal reported the casualty list had reached “at least 105 dead.”

The Journal was also working on a missing persons list that only got longer.

“Everybody on the staff was involved in flood coverage. I think the thing I did more than anything else was gather information from law enforcers as to what they were doing, and it frequently became part of somebody else's news story. A fact-gatherer,” Getz said.

While news organizations from as far as London, Getz recalled, were in Rapid City to cover the devastation — the Journal still had a paper to put together with community happenings.

Despite how crazy the news cycle was, the Journal offered their hospitality to the visiting press.

That didn’t mean flood coverage wasn’t still a priority, it just meant there was even more to do.

“I looked at my old notebook from the week of the flood,” Getz said. “Three days after the flood. I had a whole list of names of people who had been in municipal court. Because we were still putting out a paper.”

Getz said while they probably were overworked, none of the Journal's staff felt like they were, but rather the news had to be covered.

Getz ventured off his police beat to help in coverage, including “Car Salvage a Major Operation” on how the city was handling the clean-up of the thousands of vehicles destroyed by the flood, along with “Insurance information” on how most of the damage caused from the flood wasn’t covered for most people.

“Talk about a boring headline,” Getz joked.

Roughly a week following the flood, Getz said a group of law enforcement personnel from out of state came into town specifically to act as a body recovery team.

Getz managed to tag along with the group for a day. He described it as they were all wearing gas masks and he had to cover his face with his arm and sleeve.

Given the gruesome nature of the scene, Getz felt he couldn’t write that story.

“They pulled a few bodies out of places. I got back to the newsroom. And that was my feature story,” he said. “‘What the hell was I going to write? People would vomit if they read that.’ So I didn't write anything but I felt guilty for not.”

It didn’t take long for Getz and the rest of the staff to return to their traditional coverage roles, but the hard work of the Journal didn’t go unnoticed.

In 1973, the Journal received a special acknowledgement from the Pulitzer Prize jury "for its coverage of a disastrous flood which swept through the section."

“I thought it was an admirable exercise in American journalism that we gathered our forces and covered this story and continued to cover the community even while we were covering this earth shattering story,” Getz said of the Journal staff and how they handled the news.

Getz would later go on to become the Capitol reporter for the Journal and eventually the assistant news editor until 1984 when he decided to go back to school.

In 1985, Getz earned his master's degree from the University of Arizona and landed a teaching job at his alma mater, South Dakota State University, where he retired in 2010.

Getz and his wife now spend the majority of their time in St. Paul (Minn.) to be closer to their grandchildren, but spend the summers at their home in the Black Hills.

