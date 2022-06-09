1972 flood storyboard unveiled at The Monument

A storyboard commemorating the 1972 Black Hills Flood was unveiled on Thursday at The Monument in Rapid City. The storyboard wall is located in the hallway between the Don Barnett Fieldhouse and the Summit Arena.

Craig Baltzer, executive director of The Monument, said the location was chosen due to its symbolic nature.

“This space that you’re in is called the connector. It literally connects the old and the new,” Baltzer said.

Summit Arena construction concluded last year, and the Don Barnett Fieldhouse opened in 1977.

The storyboard wall is framed by three multi-colored, tiled pillars. 238 yellow tiles represent the 238 people who died in the flood, each green tile represents two of the 1,335 homes that were damaged or lost, and blue tiles represent the 200 commercial structures damaged or lost along Rapid Creek. One side of the wall features a LED light strip to show how high the water rose during the flood.

A large darkened photo of flood damage acts as the background for photos framed in plexiglass showing what various areas looked like during the flood and what they look like now. Visitors can also see a printed timeline of the flood and watch a television screen play through slides going through the timeline.

A map leading into the hallway showed the old neighborhoods the flood decimated before they were turned into greenway for the city.

Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city of Rapid City, made opening remarks at the unveiling on Thursday.

He said the theme for this year’s flood commemoration is “remember, honor, commemorate,” and the exhibit is important to the city’s past, present and future.

“We wanted to remember the 238 lives that were lost 50 years ago tonight, we wanted to remember and honor their memories. We wanted to honor the volunteers in the community that helped in those nights and days, weeks, months after to get the community back to recovering, and we wanted to commemorate the community’s spirit of recovery,” Shoemaker said.

Greta Chapman, the former city librarian and current member of the Flood and Greenway Commemoration Committee, headed up the project and opened up communication with The Monument four years ago to plan the storyboard. She spoke at the unveiling event.

“This space is a symbol of why stories matter and why coming together matters. And why that unity matters,” Chapman said. “We hope on an annual basis we will honor those lives and continue this conversation about what came out of the flood with this greenway.”

Chapman thanked Baltzer as well Kelsey Stine and Sarah Miller with Vela Creative Co, who designed the wall.

