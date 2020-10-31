2 Broncos cleared after COVID-19 isolation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Two Broncos offensive linemen were cleared to play against the Chargers this weekend after 24-hour isolations as a precaution following guard Graham Glasgow 's novel coronavirus infection.

Guard Austin Sclottmann and starting right tackle Demar Dotson got the go-ahead Saturday when the Broncos (2-4) resumed preparations for the Chargers (2-4). Coach Vic Fangio had postponed practice Friday after Glasgow's test came back positive.

"These guys have done a good job of wearing their masks and keeping distanced enough to where they weren't deemed a major risk," Fangio said of Dotson, Denver's starting right tackle, and Schlottmann, a backup guard/center.

Schlottmann will start for Glasgow at right guard Sunday.

The Chargers also reported a positive COVID-19 test this week. They placed guard Ryan Groy on the league's COVID-19 reserve list Thursday and canceled practice that day. They resumed practice Friday.

With Glasgow on the reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Fred Brown was elevated as a COVID-19 replacement for Week 8 and added to the roster for the game.