$2 million renovation a recipe for success at Club for Boys

Club for Boys program director Carri Redmond said those classes gave teens tips for making healthy snacks such as smoothies and English muffin pizzas. With its own kitchen, the Club can continue nutrition classes while adding hands-on cooking lessons. The Club recently hired Cameron Perrett, who will oversee teaching “young chefs” cooking and nutrition skills, Redmond said.

“They can learn to cook for their family and provide for themselves,” Redmond said. “(Perrett) wants to teach them how to use a knife, how to boil water. He’s exposing them to different kitchen gadgets and how do you use them, and what kinds of meals and snacks you can prepare. And we’ll talk about how to prepare them on a budget.”

On Fridays, Redmond said the plan is to teach teens how to cook evening meals for the other Club members.

So far the kitchen has been a hit, Redmond and McDonnell said.

“We used the kitchen a lot this summer. They were making cakes. They learned how to make quiche and scrambled eggs and they love to cook,” Redmond said.

This holiday season the teens are making Christmas cookies. The Club has also hosted Pancake Wars to teach kids the basics of the breakfast favorite.