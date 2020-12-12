$2 million renovation a recipe for success at Club for Boys

Teens are cooking up pancake wars, muffins and other foodie fun at the Club for Boys, where a new learning kitchen is giving kids a place to gain culinary skills.
The learning kitchen is part of the Club for Boys capital campaign, which funded a $2 million renovation of the Roger and Sandie Erickson Building this summer. The Erickson building served as the club’s thrift store for many years until it moved to Cambell Street.
The renovation transformed the Erickson building into dedicated learning and recreation spaces for middle school and high school club members ages 12 to 17. The building also has a washer and dryer so teens can do laundry, plus administrative offices and storage.
“The learning kitchen will be part of the teen program. They’re getting to learn great life skills,” said Chantel McDonnell, Club for Boys director of development.
The entire capital campaign project encompassed the Erickson building renovation, a sport court, and upgrading the Club for Boys lobby. McDonnell said 89% of the funding for the capital campaign came from the community, including money generated by the thrift store. Although the Club has put COVID-19 precautions in place, it continues to serve between 125 and 150 boys per day.
The learning kitchen will allow the Club for Boys to expand nutrition classes it has provided for its members in partnership with Prairey Walkling, a family and community health field specialist with SDSU West River Research & Extension.
Club for Boys program director Carri Redmond said those classes gave teens tips for making healthy snacks such as smoothies and English muffin pizzas. With its own kitchen, the Club can continue nutrition classes while adding hands-on cooking lessons. The Club recently hired Cameron Perrett, who will oversee teaching “young chefs” cooking and nutrition skills, Redmond said.
“They can learn to cook for their family and provide for themselves,” Redmond said. “(Perrett) wants to teach them how to use a knife, how to boil water. He’s exposing them to different kitchen gadgets and how do you use them, and what kinds of meals and snacks you can prepare. And we’ll talk about how to prepare them on a budget.”
On Fridays, Redmond said the plan is to teach teens how to cook evening meals for the other Club members.
So far the kitchen has been a hit, Redmond and McDonnell said.
“We used the kitchen a lot this summer. They were making cakes. They learned how to make quiche and scrambled eggs and they love to cook,” Redmond said.
This holiday season the teens are making Christmas cookies. The Club has also hosted Pancake Wars to teach kids the basics of the breakfast favorite.
“They can make better pancakes than I can!” McDonnell said.
The learning kitchen is equipped with some essentials, but there’s a kitchen wish list of items still needed, Redmond and McDonnell said.
The kitchen currently has two stoves, a toaster, a microwave, a refrigerator, utensils, pots and pans, plates, cups, hand mixers, griddles and measuring cups. Club for Boys staff is hoping to obtain crockpots, a waffle maker, a popcorn machine, an air fryer, a roaster pan, measuring cups, a large stand mixer, an Instapot, and a Ninja blender/food processor with a pitcher, chopper bowl and processor bowl.
Redmond said donations of Walmart and Safeway gift cards are welcome, too, because the Club hopes to take teens on field trips to teach them how to shop for groceries on a budget.
In addition to cooking, the Club for Boys provides life skills classes for teens including money management and job skills.
