2 minors arrested after Tuesday morning pursuit, stolen vehicles recovered

Multiple agencies participated in a pursuit of two minors Tuesday morning who are believed to have stolen multiple vehicles and firearms.

Deputies from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office with the help of the Summerset Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Rapid City Police Department pursued individuals near exit 46 on Interstate 90 fleeing west into the tree line.

The Meade County Sheriff's office said the suspects were believed to be involved in several motor vehicle thefts as well as vehicle burglaries in Rapid City, Black Hawk, Summerset and Piedmont.

A short time later, two juvenile males were taken into custody just to the north of where the foot pursuit had initiated. Both individuals had stolen items in their possession to include firearms. Three stolen vehicles have been recovered as well as five firearms stolen from vehicles during the early morning hours. A black 2015 Ford F150 with South Dakota License 15T492 stolen out of Summerset is still missing at this time.

Individuals with any information regarding these crimes can contact Investigator Williams with Meade County Sheriff’s Office 605-347-2681.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 3