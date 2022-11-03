2 sentenced for connection to 2020 Christmas Eve killing

A man and a woman were both sentenced in Pennington County court Thursday morning for their connection to the 2020 Christmas Eve killing of a 31-year-old Rapid City man.

Clint Marshall, 22, was escorted into the courtroom wearing a Pennington County Jail uniform. Masheka Barnett, 43, arrived at the courthouse on her own volition. The two are one of four defendants charged with crimes after Vernall Marshall was attacked, shot and killed.

Vernall Marshall was found lying on the ground near the 1000 block of Silverleaf Avenue after being shot twice in the back around 11 p.m. Dec. 24, 2020. Journal archives show that the alleged facts and motive were outlined in a document filed last year by the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Vernall Marshall allegedly sent inappropriate messages to one of Barnett's teenage relatives, law enforcement learned through its investigation. In response, Clint Marshall, 22-year-old Kaleb Lukkes and 23-year-old Elias Richard set up a fake drug buy so they could beat Vernall Marshall up. The three men and Barnett picked up Vernall Marshall in downtown Rapid City before driving him to another location. The three men pushed him out of the car and starting attacking him in the street before Richard took out a gun and shot Vernall Marshall.

Clint Marshall pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aiding and abetting aggravated assault for his involvement. The charge carried a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Circuit Court Judge Craig Pfieffle sentenced Clint Marshall to 15 years in the state penitentiary. The judge suspended six of those years, and applied 347 days of time served, effectively lowering the sentence to just shy of eight remaining years. The judge did not impose a fine in the case, but he ruled that Clint Marshall will be required to pay $8,639.40 in court costs.

Clint Marshall stood up and apologized to Vernall Marshall's family and said what he did was wrong.

"That's it," he said before taking his seat again.

His lawyer, Conor Duffy, discussed his client's difficult childhood, referencing an Indian Health Services report that noted in 2013 that his mother was dead, his father was in prison and he was under the care of his then-pregnant 18-year-old sister. Duffy also noted that Clint Marshall suffered from seizures starting when he was 10-years-old, a condition that didn't improve with later methamphetamine use.

Pfieffle said he recognized Clint Marshall's young age and challenges he's faced, but that he sought to fashion a sentence that recognized the nature of what he did and "allows you some hope."

Barnett pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony — having knowledge of the commission of a felony and concealing it or not immediately disclosing it to authorities. She shook and sobbed when the judge sentenced her to the maximum of one year in prison for the charge, along with 10 years in prison with seven years suspended for a possession of a controlled substance charge in another case.

The sentences will run concurrent, so she will serve a total of 58 days shy of three years accounting for the 58 days of time served on the possession charge.

"I'm going to prison," she told her fiance over the phone through tears before she was taken into custody.

During the sentencing hearing, Barnett told the court about how she's achieved 11 months of sobriety after decades of addiction.

"I'm better than what I used to be and I want to continue to be better than I am today," she said.

Judge Pfieffle said it was "extremely troubling" that it took Vernall Marshall's death to awaken her. He also noted that she set in motion a series of events that led to the man's death before departing from the defense's request for a probationary sentence, although he did acknowledge Barnett's recent progress.

A jury convicted Richard of second-degree murder on July 28 for the shooting. Richard originally faced a first-degree murder charge in Vernall Marshall's death. The jury found Richard not guilty of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11.

Lukkes pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aiding and abetting aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16.