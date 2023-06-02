As he heard the word "guilty" Wednesday, 20-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez instantly bowed his head and began to cry.

It took the 10-man, two-woman jury about 35 minutes of deliberation to find Rodriguez guilty of raping a 48-year-old woman on Nov. 21, 2022, in a bathroom at the Stardust Motel in north Rapid City using force, coercion, or threats — the definition of second-degree rape.

Over the two-day trial, the jury heard testimony from experts, law enforcement, the victim and witnesses.

According to both Rodriguez's and the woman's testimony, the two met when he asked her for a cigarette outside the hotel, which she retrieved from a room where her father was staying.

Rodriguez, who had been visiting Rapid City from San Antonio for about a month to see his girlfriend, was not staying at the hotel. He testified he was there to visit a close friend who he "considered family." He said he asked for a cigarette because he was upset when he found his friend was high.

The victim attempted to get away from Rodriguez after giving him the cigarette by going to her brother's hotel room and her father's hotel room, according to Deputy Pennington County State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond.

While she was using the restroom in her father's room, she heard him say, "You can use the bathroom when my daughter is done."

As she was pulling up her pants, Rodriguez pushed his way into the bathroom.

"The 20-year-old overpowers the 48-year-old woman," Hammond said of Rodriguez, who pushed the victim over the sink and threatened to kill her after setting down brass knuckles. Hammond said Rodriguez also threatened the woman with a knife.

"She's alone with this man and his weapons," Hammond said. "What was a seemingly normal November day for [her] becomes a nightmare."

After being raped, the woman pushed Rodriguez off her, left the bathroom and told others what happened. Rodriguez said several men assaulted him when he left the hotel room while the woman was "screamin' something."

Hammond referenced body camera footage at trial that showed the woman crying in a restroom in a nearby room and not allowing the officers in or paramedics to touch her for 25 minutes. She continually asked dispatch to not hang up on her.

Rodriguez never denied he had both vaginal and anal sex with the woman, but he was adamant the interaction was completely consensual.

While his defense attorney, Bryan Andersen, questioned him on the stand Wednesday, Rodriguez said the woman joined him in the bathroom and shared alcohol with him after they had sex.

At a different point in his testimony, however, Rodriguez said the woman was in the bathroom and invited him to join her. He admitted to having brass knuckles on him — which were found outside of the hotel — but said he never took them out.

He also testified the knife found at the scene was not his and was already in the bathroom being used to help keep the door shut, which didn't close properly.

He told investigators during an interview, "I ain't no rapist," "She gave consent," "She told me to stick it inside of her," and "Real talk, I'm a freak."

Rodriguez also stated several times that he loves women, both on the stand and to investigators.

"I know better than to do that to a woman," he said under Hammond's questioning. "I love women…my mother is my hero. I could never do that to a woman."

Andersen asked the jury to find his client not guilty, noting that both versions of what happened were "very weird to say the least" — the woman initiating sex with a man 28 years younger she had just met, or Rodriguez raping a woman he just met who was 28 years his senior.

"Both versions are fantastical," Andersen said.

He admitted there were some inconsistencies in his client's accounts, but that "consent to the act is consistent."

"It should take more than that to convict someone of rape," Andersen said, believing the government had not met its burden of proof.

Rodriguez is scheduled to appear before Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Connolly at 8:30 a.m. on July 28 for sentencing.

He faces up to 50 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.