A 20-year-old Rapid City man pleaded not guilty on Thursday afternoon to multiple charges accusing him of kidnapping an elderly woman, assaulting her and stealing her car, among other crimes.

The April 26 indictment accuses Alexander Herdina of entering an occupied structure to commit a crime, strangling the 88-year-old woman, threatening her with a knife, stealing her 1997 Green Subaru Legacy, attempting or succeeding at accessing her financial resources, and obstructing first responders in some way. He allegedly had methamphetamine in his possession as well.

Herdina allegedly committed the crimes on or between April 6 and April 7. He was arrested and booked into the Pennington County Jail just before 6 a.m. on April 7.

An obituary of one of Herdina's family members and the woman's name indicate she is his relative.

The official charges against Herdina are first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, two counts of aggravated assault — one for the alleged knife threat, one for the alleged strangulation — possession of a controlled substance, identity theft, grand theft, and obstruction.

First-degree kidnapping is a class C felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. First-degree burglary is a class 2 felony with a maximum of 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. Aggravated assault is a class 3 felony with a maximum of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Possession of a controlled substance is a class 5 felony with a maximum of five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Obstruction is a class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum of one year in the county jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

Herdina appeared before Circuit Court Judge Jane Wipf Pfiefle via video conference from the jail for his Wednesday arraignment.

With his attorney Paul Brankinn seated next to him, Herdina acknowledged he understood the charges and the possible penalties upon conviction and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

He also entered a denial to the state's information attached to the indictment labeling him as an habitual offender for a May 2021 felony conviction in Meade County for possession of a controlled drug or substance.

If the state is able to prove the conviction — which appears in a search of South Dakota court records — Herdina will face even more severe sentences if he is convicted.

In South Dakota law, if someone has been convicted a felony in the past, the penalties for following felony convictions increase to the next felony class but can't increase to more than a Class C felony.

In Herdina's case, the first-degree kidnapping maximum would remain the same — up to life — because it's a Class C felony.

The first-degree burglary maximum sentence would double to 50 years in prison. The maximum fine would remain at $50,000. The maximum for aggravated assault would increase to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. The penalty for the possession charge would increase to up to 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

Herdina is currently held at the Pennington County Jail on a $100,000 cash only fine.

From the jail, Herdina wrote letters to his previous attorney and Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Connolly asking for various facilities, court officials and individuals to have access to information in his case to, "hopefully change the direction of my file and my life toward acceptance of the Pennington County Mental Health Court or other options such as Teen Challenge of the Dakotas ... or Care Campus Treatment."

Herdina is scheduled to appear in court at 2:30 p.m. on July 6 for a status hearing on the recent kidnapping case.

He has six other open cases in Pennington County Court, which include several alleged protection order violations and an assault he's accused on committing in the jail.