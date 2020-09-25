 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Best Buck and Bull contest kicks off Saturday
editor's pick alert top story

2020 Best Buck and Bull contest kicks off Saturday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
cover.jpg

The 2020 Best Buck and Bull contest will feature twice as many categories and more than $5,000 worth of prizes for the winners thanks to Fleet Farm and the Rapid City Journal.

Hunters can enter in any of 10 categories this year. The categories include:

  • Elk
  • Elk - Archery
  • Whitetail
  • Whitetail - Archery
  • Whitetail Youth
  • Whitetail - Youth - Archery
  • Mule Deer
  • Mule Deer - Archery
  • Mule Deer - Youth
  • Mule Deer - Youth - Archery

Go to https://rapidcityjournal.com/contests and post a photo with your trophy bull or buck. Entries begin Saturday, Sept. 26, and end Sunday, December 13. Preliminary voting begins Monday, Dec. 14, and ends Sunday, Jan. 31.

Once the preliminary voting ends, the top voted entries in each category will move to the final round of voting at the Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo in February. Voters there will help select the overall winner in each category. The winners will receive prizes from Fleet Farm.

Even if your buck or bull doesn't take top honors, you could still win. One youth entrant and one adult entrant will be randomly selected to win a $500 drawing. 

"This contest was a big success last year and we are excited to see how many more entries we receive with additional categories and prizes," said Journal President Matt Tranquill. "We are grateful to Fleet Farm and the Black Hills Sports Show for helping make this contest fun for everyone."

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: 55th annual Buffalo Roundup Friday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News