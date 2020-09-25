2020 Best Buck and Bull contest kicks off Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Best Buck and Bull contest will feature twice as many categories and more than $5,000 worth of prizes for the winners thanks to Fleet Farm and the Rapid City Journal.

Hunters can enter in any of 10 categories this year. The categories include:

Elk

Elk - Archery

Whitetail

Whitetail - Archery

Whitetail Youth

Whitetail - Youth - Archery

Mule Deer

Mule Deer - Archery

Mule Deer - Youth

Mule Deer - Youth - Archery

Go to https://rapidcityjournal.com/contests and post a photo with your trophy bull or buck. Entries begin Saturday, Sept. 26, and end Sunday, December 13. Preliminary voting begins Monday, Dec. 14, and ends Sunday, Jan. 31.

Once the preliminary voting ends, the top voted entries in each category will move to the final round of voting at the Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo in February. Voters there will help select the overall winner in each category. The winners will receive prizes from Fleet Farm.

Even if your buck or bull doesn't take top honors, you could still win. One youth entrant and one adult entrant will be randomly selected to win a $500 drawing.

"This contest was a big success last year and we are excited to see how many more entries we receive with additional categories and prizes," said Journal President Matt Tranquill. "We are grateful to Fleet Farm and the Black Hills Sports Show for helping make this contest fun for everyone."