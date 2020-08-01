2020 Buffalo Chip Signature Rides

This year’s ride takes place Monday, August 10, and begins at 11 a.m. in front of the historic Franklin Hotel in Deadwood. The 2020 charities are Special Olympics South Dakota – Rapid City Flame and the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame. In addition to Berenger, this year’s special guests include actor/musician Sean McNabb (Sons of Anarchy/Dokken), former Green Bay Packer star lineman Earl Dotson, and a veritable Who’s Who of custom motorcycle builders, from Cory and Zach Ness to the always colorful Rick Fairless, to Jerry and David Covington and many more.

Plenty of riders out there are race fans. If you love to ride your motorcycle and love NASCAR, the 2nd annual Rusty Wallace Ride is tailor-made for you. Wallace, a NASCAR ironman who won 55 races competing in 16 straight seasons, has invited some of his racing buddies and NASCAR friends to come hang out and support his second annual charity ride. The legendary list includes NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton, Clint Bowyer, Walker “The Legend” Evans, Don “The Snake” Prudhomme, and Steve Wallace. The day will kick off with a party at Black Hills Harley-Davidson and an opportunity to meet the special guests and maybe even get an autograph or two. The riders will mount up for a brand-new route this year, one picked out by Wallace himself. Everybody will meet back up at the Buffalo Chip for a private reception including food and drinks. A silent auction will be held with incredible items up for grabs including a Daytona 500 replica hood autographed by the 2020 Daytona 500 starting grid. The incredible motorcycle Cory Ness of Arlen Ness Enterprises customized for Rusty Wallace, a 2020 Harley-Davidson FLXH Street Glide, will also go to its new owner as the bike is being sold off for charity. This year’s list of Rusty Wallace Ride charities include South Dakota Special Olympics – Rapid City Flame, All Kids Bike and the NASCAR Foundation charities. Grab a ticket and we’ll see you Wednesday, August 12, at Black Hills Harley-Davidson off Exit 55 in Rapid City at 10 a.m.