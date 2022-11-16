2020 Christmas Eve murder case wraps up with 22-year-old to serve 20 years in prison

Closing out an almost 2-year case with the fourth and final sentencing, a Pennington County judge sentenced 22-year-old Kaleb Lukkes on Wednesday to almost as many years he's been alive for his involvement in the murder of 31-year-old Vernall Marshall on Christmas Eve 2020.

Pennington County Presiding Judge Craig Pfiefle sentenced Lukkes to 20 years in prison minus 686 days of time served and ordered him to pay court costs and a grand jury transcript cost for aiding and abetting aggravated assault.

Lukkes pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 20 in exchange for the state dropping the aiding and abetting first-degree murder charge he originally faced, which would have placed him in prison for life as required by state statute.

Marshall was found lying on the ground near the 1000 block of Silverleaf Avenue after being shot twice in the back around 11 p.m. Dec. 24, 2020 Marshall left behind a wife, two step-daughters and other relatives, according to his obituary. On the evening of his death, he met with Lukkes, two other men and a woman for what he thought was going to be a drug deal.

In reality, according to court records and previous testimony, the group met with Lukkes to confront him about allegedly inappropriate messages he sent to a relative of 43-year-old Masheka Barnett.

Lukkes texted Marshall to set up the meeting under the guise of a drug deal and picked up 22-year-old Clint Marshall and 23-year-old Elias Richard. Barnett was also in the vehicle.

Ahead of the meeting, Lukkes gave Clint Marshall a taser and Richard a gun, which he initially claimed he thought was unloaded but later admitted he knew was loaded. When the group picked up Vernall Marshall, he sat in the backseat with Clint Marshall and Richard as Lukkes drove and Barnett sat in the front passenger seat.

A fight broke out in the back seat that "spilled out" of the car, Assistant Attorney General Trevor Thielen said at the sentencing hearing. Lukkes admitted to participating in the ensuing assault, which concluded with Richard shooting Vernall Marshall twice, an accusation Richard still denies despite a jury convicting him of second-degree murder.

Once Vernall Marshall had been shot, Lukkes drove the vehicle from the scene and lied to law enforcement about what happened, revealing a little more of the truth in each interview before ultimately being forthright when he testified in Richard's trial, Thielen said.

Lukkes' defense attorney Matthew Stephens admitted his client was "slow to the truth," but that he ultimately chose to testify, putting himself at risk for negative consequences during his upcoming prison sentence.

Stephens asked the court to sentence Lukkes to the 20 years agreed upon in the plea deal, but to suspend "a significant chunk suspended, maybe 10 years."

He said his client had very poor parenting role models. Both his parents are addicts and his mother is in prison, Stephens said. He also said Lukkes has a ninth-grade education and began using methamphetamine when he was 14-years-old.

Lukkes never planned to hurt anyone, according to Stephens. The intention was to scare Vernall Marshall to discourage behavior the group found inappropriate and the weapons were introduced to discourage violence but the situation "went completely awry."

Lukkes offered his "sincere condolences to the Vernall Marshall family."

"It was not the plan," he said.

Pfiefle told Lukkes that although he did not pull the trigger, he did trigger the events that evening.

"The design of the evening was violence," Pfiefle said. "Weapons were brought, threats were made."

About half a dozen people attended to hearing in support of Lukkes. Several said "Love you, Kaleb" when the judge announced the 20-year sentence. One woman told Lukkes, "You're not the person they think you are." Another remarked, "He's just a kid."

Lukkes is the final defendant in the case to be sentenced. Richard will serve life in prison for second-degree murder. Clint Marshall was sentenced to 15 years with six suspended for aiding and abetting aggravated assault for his involvement. He pleaded guilty to the reduced charge.

Barnett pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony — having knowledge of the commission of a felony and concealing it or not immediately disclosing it to authorities. Pfeifle sentenced her to the maximum of one year in prison for the charge, along with 10 years in prison with seven years suspended for a possession of a controlled substance charge in another case.