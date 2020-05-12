2020 Spirit of Su award winners named

The “Spirit of Su” award has been bestowed on deserving athletes each year at the State Basketball Championships since 1994, following SuAnne’s death in an automobile accident on her way to attend the Miss Basketball Banquet following her senior year. The “Spirit of Su” award recognizes excellence in academics, athletics, leadership and community service among seniors playing at each of the state basketball tournaments. Quilts awarded to each honoree include colors and symbolism of all races of people, living together in beautiful harmony, as was SuAnne’s dream. The honorary quilts and awards were presented in-person earlier today to each of the six recipients on behalf of the Visions of SuAnne Foundation.