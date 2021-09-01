2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally generates $1.75 million in tax revenue

The 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally tax collections are currently at $1.75 million, according to a news release from the Department of Revenue.
"The revenue sum from temporary vendors in the Black Hills is a 34% increase compared to 2020," the release states. "The state sales tax accounted for the majority of the collections with $1,038,561. At this time last year, the department collected $785,251 in state sales tax. The department’s 2021 collections also include $334,661 in the state tourism tax and $422,484 in municipal taxes."
At this time in 2019, tax collections totaled $1.2 million with $733,312 of that amount coming from state sales tax collections. In 2015, the tax revenue from the rally totaled $2.4 million.
The number of temporary vendors this year totaled 1,014, up from last year's 784. The rally drew in 1,006 temporary vendors in 2019 and 1,438 vendors in 2015.
"The Northern Black Hills, which includes Sturgis and all other communities in Meade and Lawrence counties, accumulated $1,341,688 in tax from the 816 vendors present, a 36% increase from a year ago," the release states.
"The Southern Black Hills, which includes Rapid City, Custer, Hill City, and Keystone, had 198 temporary vendors with $454,019 in total tax collected, growing 27% from 2020."
Taxes collected at the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally included state sales, tourism, municipal sales, and municipal gross receipts.
Municipal sales tax reports for Rapid City, Sturgis, Deadwood and other area cities won't be available until October.
Veronica Grosek, executive director at Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Bureau, said she's heard positive comments about the rally but it's important to note that for the local, year-round businesses the rally revenue is just a bonus.
"It's not like it makes or breaks them," Grosek said.
Rapid City tax collections from temporary vendors totaled $109,730 in 2021, $85,912 in 2020 and $80,069 in 2019.
Sturgis tax collections from temporary rally vendors totaled $285,179 in 2021, $222,187 in 2020 and $214,741 in 2019.
Temporary rally vendors in Deadwood generated $2,342 in tax collections in 2021, $2,564 in 2020 and $1,942 in 2019.