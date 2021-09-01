2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally generates $1.75 million in tax revenue

The 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally tax collections are currently at $1.75 million, according to a news release from the Department of Revenue.

"The revenue sum from temporary vendors in the Black Hills is a 34% increase compared to 2020," the release states. "The state sales tax accounted for the majority of the collections with $1,038,561. At this time last year, the department collected $785,251 in state sales tax. The department’s 2021 collections also include $334,661 in the state tourism tax and $422,484 in municipal taxes."

At this time in 2019, tax collections totaled $1.2 million with $733,312 of that amount coming from state sales tax collections. In 2015, the tax revenue from the rally totaled $2.4 million.

The number of temporary vendors this year totaled 1,014, up from last year's 784. The rally drew in 1,006 temporary vendors in 2019 and 1,438 vendors in 2015.

"The Northern Black Hills, which includes Sturgis and all other communities in Meade and Lawrence counties, accumulated $1,341,688 in tax from the 816 vendors present, a 36% increase from a year ago," the release states.

"The Southern Black Hills, which includes Rapid City, Custer, Hill City, and Keystone, had 198 temporary vendors with $454,019 in total tax collected, growing 27% from 2020."